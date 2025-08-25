Altus AFB KC-46 delivers airpower in Vapor Trails exercise

The 56th Air Refueling Squadron took off from Altus Air Force Base in support of the joint medical exercise “Vapor Trails” at Kelly Field, San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 21, 2025.



Vapor Trails is a joint mass-casualty and medical readiness exercise designed to enhance aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport capabilities. The event brings together medical teams, flight crews and support personnel from across the Air Force.



The 56th ARS worked alongside aeromedical evacuation specialists from the 137th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, and critical care air transport teams, also known as CCATT, from the 59th Medical Wing at Joint Base San Antonio. The air crew conducted rapid takeoffs and flight operations to provide CCATT members with in-flight experiences they often would not receive until faced with a real-world mission.



“Training on the KC-46, as opposed to the C-130 or C-17, presented unique challenges for the teams and gave them a chance to broaden their aircraft knowledge,” said Lt. Col. Jeff Carlson, 137th AES senior flight nurse examiner. “Building those muscle memories with each platform helps the teams become more proficient and deliver a higher level of patient care.”



During the exercise, the KC-46 Pegasus demonstrated its flexibility as an air mobility platform. The aircraft was reconfigured by adding flat pallets and removing cargo tracks to create a safe, open area for medical teams to move around. This allowed it to support aeromedical evacuation and critical care missions, showcasing how quickly it can transition from fuel operations to patient transport.



“Flying the KC-46 in this role is unique,” said Staff Sgt. Danika Vance, 56th ARS instructor boom operator. “There’s an added layer of responsibility knowing the lives of critically injured or ill patients depend on a stable, smooth flight environment. Every maneuver, altitude change or turbulence encounter directly affects the medical team’s ability to provide care.”



Exercises like Vapor Trails replicate the stress of real-world missions, forcing crews and medical teams to adapt and problem-solve together. Training side by side strengthens joint partnerships and ensures Airmen are prepared to deliver safe, effective patient care in any environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 16:54 Story ID: 546434 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Altus AFB KC-46 delivers airpower in Vapor Trails exercise, by A1C Lauren Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.