Air Force Reserve Chief to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Partnerships Through Strategic Engagements

MANILA, PHILIPPINES | AIRAI, PALAU | SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA --

In a world where distance is measured in seconds and partnerships span oceans, the U.S. Air Force Reserve continues to build bridges that connect allies and partners across the globe. Through shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to regional stability, these relationships evolve from handshakes to joint operations and from conversations to combat readiness.



This month, Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of the Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) will embark on a multi-nation visit to the Philippines, Palau, and the Republic of Korea as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The trip underscores the Reserve’s role in advancing U.S. defense objectives through interoperable, agile, and mission-ready partnerships.



A Year of Connection: From Avalon to RIAT to Manila



This visit marks the third engagement this year between Lt. Gen. Healy and Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force. Their first meeting took place at the Avalon Airshow in Australia in March, where Cordura extended an invitation to visit the Philippines. They reconnected at the Chief of the Air Staff's Global Air and Space Chiefs' Conference (GASCC) and at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in July, reinforcing the momentum of collaboration.



“Attending GASCC and RIAT provided a great opportunity for the Air Force Reserve to continue developing enduring relationships with partner countries,” said Healy. “These engagements with international senior leaders are key to identifying areas of common interest. We can then look to coordinate unit-level engagements and exchange best practices to build our interoperability, particularly at the reserve-to-reserve level.”



Philippines: Honoring Legacy, Building Capability



The visit will begin in Manila with a wreath-laying ceremony and tour of the national cemetery and museum, honoring the shared sacrifices of U.S. and Philippine service members. Lt. Gen. Healy will meet with Lt. Gen. Cordura and Maj. Gen. Rustria, Commander of the PAF Air Force Reserve Command, to discuss future collaboration.



“The Philippine Air Force is a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific,” said Healy. “Our shared values and commitment to readiness make Reserve-to-Reserve cooperation a powerful tool for regional security.”



Engagements with Philippine reserve personnel will highlight opportunities for force development and interoperability.



Palau: Agile Combat Employment in Action



In Palau, the AFR delegation will meet with local government officials to discuss strategic cooperation. Tours of Camp Katuu and the local airfield will demonstrate the Air Force Reserve’s ability to conduct Agile Combat Employment (ACE) operations in austere environments.



“The Air Force Reserve can project power and support allies in remote locations,” said Healy. “Our engagement in Palau is an opportunity to view important capabilities that allow us to strengthen our commitment to the Compact of Free Association and regional resilience.”



Republic of Korea: Interoperability in Action



The final leg of the trip includes observation of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, a premier combined exercise between U.S. and Republic of Korea forces. Lt. Gen. Healy will meet with the Joint Air Component Coordination Element Commander to discuss the integration of Reserve capabilities into joint operations.



“Freedom Shield 25 exemplifies the strength of the ROK-U.S. Alliance,” said Healy. “The Air Force Reserve plays a critical role in sustaining combat operations and enhancing joint all-domain readiness.”



About RAPP



The Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP) is the AFR’s mechanism for international engagement. It promotes interoperability with international air reserve forces, supports allies in developing reserve capabilities, and fosters collaboration in areas of shared interest. RAPP offers partnership options across four lines of effort: key leader engagements, exercises, mil-to-mil engagements, and force development.



“We’ve been working diligently over the last year to expand the Air Force Reserve’s international engagement through RAPP,” said Healy. “It’s incredibly rewarding to collaborate with my counterparts and achieve impactful, tangible results together.”

