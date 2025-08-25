11th Cyber Battalion NCO Induction Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON. Ga. – The 11th Cyber Battalion held its first Noncommissioned Officer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT GORDON. Ga. – The 11th Cyber Battalion held its first Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony, celebrating the advancement of Soldiers from junior enlisted to Noncommissioned Officers, at the Gordon Conference Center, August 21, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Teanna Dooley) see less | View Image Page

By Spc. Teanna Dooley, IT Specialist, 11th Cyber Battalion



FORT GORDON. Ga. – The 11th Cyber Battalion held its first Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction Ceremony, celebrating the advancement of Soldiers from junior enlisted to Noncommissioned Officers, at the Gordon Conference Center, August 21, 2025.



The NCO Induction Ceremony marks a significant milestone in the careers of its newly promoted leaders. These NCO leaders are entrusted with maintaining discipline, enforcing standards, and safeguarding the well-being of their fellow Servicemembers. The ceremony recognized inductees from Headquarters, Alpha, and Charlie Companies:

• Headquarters Company: Sgt. Santonio Andrews, Sgt. Jayden Brinkerhoff, Sgt. Landar Fangsrud, Sgt. Pedro Felix, Sgt. Daniel Kim, Sgt. Julyana Macedo, Sgt. Darrious Mccoy, Sgt. Aiden Murphy, Sgt. Essence Willis

• Alpha Company: Sgt. Conner Allsup, Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Bozant, Sgt. Issac Johnson, Sgt. Mason Miller

• Charlie Company: Sgt. Joshua Boynton, Sgt. Tyler Imhoff, Staff Sgt. Isiah Nembhard, Sgt. Jospeh Ramos, Sgt. Andrew Sliter



Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy McGuire, the senior enlisted leader of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, served as the guest speaker, delivering a powerful message drawn from his 27 years of being a Noncommissioned Officer.



“The title of Noncommissioned Officer isn’t given; it’s earned,” said McGuire.



He emphasized that the role carries immense responsibility, not only in technical expertise but in leadership and mentorship.



McGuire left the inductees with three core duties:

1. Be experts in your craft – Maintain technical proficiency while leading.

2. Know and enforce standards – “If you don’t enforce the standard, your lack of enforcement becomes the standard.”

3. Take care of your soldiers – Support, train, and prepare them for mission success.



Reflecting on his own journey, McGuire shared stories of early challenges, leadership lessons, and the importance of treating soldiers with dignity and respect. He reminded the audience that leadership is not just NCO business, it’s leader business.



As the ceremony concluded, the inductees stood ready to lead, uphold the Army’s values, and carry forward the legacy of the Noncommissioned Officer.



