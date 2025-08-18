Fort Buchanan: A Key Stop in Congressional Staff Delegation's Engagement with Military Operations in the Caribbean

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — A congressional staff delegation visited Fort Buchanan, the U.S. Army's home in the Caribbean, Aug.20 to receive a thorough briefing about the installation’s essential role in supporting military readiness, joint operations, and community engagement across the region.



The delegation included Jake Hilkin, Director of Member Services for the Office of the Majority Leader, Rep. Steve Scalise; Ahmed Elsayed, Chief of Staff for Rep. Marc Veasey; Jackson Gross, Chief of Staff for Rep. John James; AnnMarie Barnes, Chief of Staff for Rep. Brian Mast; Toby Douthat, Chief of Staff for Rep. Chuck Edwards; Meghan Holland, General Counsel for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee; and Matthew Price, Minority Professional Staff Member on the House Committee on Rules.



Lt. Col. Sean K. Cook, the installation's deputy garrison commander, welcomed the delegation and presented a briefing on Fort Buchanan's core mission.



"We are laser-focused on enabling our warfighters to accomplish their mission, anytime, anywhere," Cook stated.



He also discussed ongoing infrastructure projects at Fort Buchanan, which not only enhance military readiness but also positively impact the local economy.



"We not only undertake important infrastructure projects on the installation, but we also contribute significantly to the local economy through construction taxes paid by contractors to the municipalities, specifically Bayamón and Guaynabo," Cook explained.



Meanwhile, Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara emphasized the need for modernization and consolidation of the installation's training facilities.



"While we are certainly accomplishing our mission, we need improved training center facilities so we can elevate the support we provide to our warfighters," Bergman-Gándara stated.



After the briefing, the delegation had the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the installation's Mobile Marksmanship Training Simulator (MMTS), which enhances soldiers' marksmanship fundamentals while increasing efficiencies for the Department of Defense.



The Fort Buchanan’s Training Support Center (TSC) uses the MMTS to train service members in both basic and advanced marksmanship skills for small arms and crew-served weapons. The system features independent firing lanes, adaptive courseware, and CO2-powered recoil for realistic training, allowing for quick setup and integration into various training scenarios, including individual skill development and large-scale simulations.



"The MMTS enables soldiers to become more effective when they go to the range to fire actual rounds. Through this technology, our troops become more proficient and improve their marksmanship fundamentals, allowing them to qualify in a reasonable time," said Rafael Saldaña, a training instructor at the TSC.



The congressional staff delegation's visit to the Army's home in the Caribbean underscores Fort Buchanan's strategic importance to the nation. For ongoing updates and information about Fort Buchanan's mission, follow the installation's official social media channels and visit https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 military personnel, including active-duty members, Reserve forces, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and facilitating the deployment of forces anywhere, anytime.

