USINDOPACOM Commander meets leaders in Indonesia, commences Super Garuda Shield 2025

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Indonesia to advance the U.S.-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement and to commence exercise Super Garuda Shield 2025, Aug. 24-25, 2025.



Paparo met with senior military and government leaders to include Indonesian Deputy Minister of Defense retired Air Marshal Donny Ermawan, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Gen. Agus Subiyanto, Japan Chief of Staff, Joint Staff Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, Australian Army 1st Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Ash Collingburn and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the U.S. mission to Indonesia Ambassador Peter M. Haymond.



They explored ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, regional stability, bilateral and multilateral military exercises.



Paparo delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of Super Garuda Shield 2025, an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen multilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. It is the largest military exchange each year between the U.S. and Indonesia, with partner nations invited to participate since 2022.



This year’s participating nations include Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. Observing nations include Cambodia, India, and Papua New Guinea. Super Garuda Shield continues to solidify the U.S.-Indonesia Defense Cooperation Agreement with over 6,000 combined armed forces members taking part.



“I’d like to thank all of the 12 nations that joined the United States in partnership with Indonesia in putting together the biggest Super Garuda Shield ever,” said Paparo. “This represents a commitment, a commitment to our partnership, a commitment to the sovereignty of each country through the prism of mutual respect.”



Exercises with Indonesia, such as Super Garuda Shield, Pacific Partnership, CARAT Indonesia, and Cope West, enhance the U.S.-Indonesian partnership, improve interoperability, and allow for the rehearsal of coordination between military forces and civilian players in contingencies and disaster response scenarios.



During the trip Paparo visited the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Amphibious Landing Ship JS Osami (LST 4001), where he took part in a ceremony commemorating the first Japanese ship participation in Super Garuda Shield.



While aboard Osami, Paparo also interacted with an Indonesian graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. Indonesian military cadets attend U.S. service academies as part of a broader defense cooperation and military education exchange program between the U.S. and Indonesia. They receive advanced education and training opportunities, build technical expertise, leadership skills, and receive cross-cultural experiences, ultimately strengthening interoperability between the U.S. and its partners.



The U.S. and Indonesia mark 76 years of relations in 2025, demonstrating a deep and enduring strategic partnership, in which the U.S. is committed to supporting Indonesia’s modernization of defense forces to emphasize peace through strength.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

