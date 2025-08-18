Stay Protected: Keeping Soldiers, veterans, families and communities healthy

FORT HOOD, Texas – August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and it’s a prime time to ensure your family is fully protected. Whether it’s keeping up with kids’ and teens’ shots, getting your booster as an adult, or making sure you’re ready for flu season and COVID-19 updates, vaccines are a simple and powerful way to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy.
“Vaccines are one of the simplest ways we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from preventable illness,” said Kelly Pitts, pediatrics registered nurse at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. “Making sure children are current on their shots helps prevent outbreaks and keeps classrooms safe.”
Why Immunizations Matter
It’s important to know that it can take several weeks after vaccination for the body to build full immunity.
If you’re planning to visit a newborn — who cannot receive all their vaccines right away — be sure to get your immunizations well in advance of the visit, added Pitts.
“As the seasons change, so do the risks of illness,” said Lacy Kirkes, chief nurse of family and community medicine at CRDAMC. “We encourage adults not to overlook their own vaccines, especially flu shots, which are an important safeguard against serious complications.” Please note: Keeping your family's details updated in DEERS is essential for smooth scheduling and services. Visit the hospital immunization site for more information at https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Immunizations or the clinics page at https://darnall.tricare.mil/Clinics.
How to Schedule Appointments
“Getting vaccinated isn’t just about protecting yourself,” added Kirkes. “It’s about protecting your family, your unit, and the community as a whole.” This Immunization Awareness Month, take advantage of the convenient clinics and diverse services offered at CRDAMC to keep your family—and your community—resilient and ready for the months ahead.
To simplify access, here’s a breakdown of key immunization services, clinics, hours, and contacts:
|Clinic Type
|Location & Details
|Hours
|Phone
|Pediatric Immunization Clinic
|Building 36065, 590 Medical Center Rd, CRDAMC
|Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:30 a.m. & 1:00–4:00 p.m.(Appointment required) Closed afternoons 3rd Friday
|254-553-3523
|Allergy & Travel Immunizations
|Building 36065, 2nd floor, Wetlands, CRDAMC
|Mon–Fri: 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Closed 3rd Friday at Noon
|254-285-6335
|Immunizations & COVID-19 Vaccines (Adults 18+)
|Family Medicine Residency Clinic, CRDAMC
|Walk-in Mon–Fri: 9:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:00 p.m.
|254-288-8280
|Immunizations
|Russell Collier Health Clinic
|Walk-in Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:30 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday
|254-553-3146/3147
|Immunizations
|Harker Heights Medical Home
|Walk-in Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:30 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday
|254-288-8280
|Immunizations
|Killeen Medical Home
|Walk-inMon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:00 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday
|254-499-8741
|Immunizations
|West Killeen Medical Home
|Walk-in Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:00 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday
|254-553-8100
|Routine Adult Vaccines
|Thomas Moore Health Clinic, Building 2245, 58th St & 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood
|Mon–Fri: 7:15–11:00 a.m. & 12:15–3:30 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday
|254-288-8888
|Service Members (Active Duty)
|Soldier Medical Readiness Center, Shoemaker Center
|As directed by unit/provider typically through military readiness appointments
|254-285-6232
