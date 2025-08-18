Stay Protected: Keeping Soldiers, veterans, families and communities healthy

FORT HOOD, Texas – August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and it’s a prime time to ensure your family is fully protected. Whether it’s keeping up with kids’ and teens’ shots, getting your booster as an adult, or making sure you’re ready for flu season and COVID-19 updates, vaccines are a simple and powerful way to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy.

“Vaccines are one of the simplest ways we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from preventable illness,” said Kelly Pitts, pediatrics registered nurse at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. “Making sure children are current on their shots helps prevent outbreaks and keeps classrooms safe.”

Why Immunizations Matter

Children & Adolescents: Vaccines protect against serious diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, and polio. Additional immunizations like HPV and meningococcal are vital as children grow and get exposed to new environments.

Adults: Boosters for tetanus, shingles, pneumonia, and COVID-19 are key to reducing risk, especially as new variants circulate.

Community Impact: Keeping immunizations current isn’t just about individual health—it’s about building a healthier, stronger community.

It’s important to know that it can take several weeks after vaccination for the body to build full immunity. If you’re planning to visit a newborn — who cannot receive all their vaccines right away — be sure to get your immunizations well in advance of the visit, added Pitts.

“As the seasons change, so do the risks of illness,” said Lacy Kirkes, chief nurse of family and community medicine at CRDAMC. “We encourage adults not to overlook their own vaccines, especially flu shots, which are an important safeguard against serious complications.” Please note: Keeping your family's details updated in DEERS is essential for smooth scheduling and services. Visit the hospital immunization site for more information at https://darnall.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Immunizations or the clinics page at https://darnall.tricare.mil/Clinics.

How to Schedule Appointments

For children and adolescents: Schedule an appointment with the Pediatric Immunization Clinic to ensure shots are completed.

For travel-related vaccines or allergy services: Contact the Allergy & Immunization Clinic to book an appointment.

For adult vaccinations: Visit Thomas Moore Clinic during routine hours or walk in for COVID-19 vaccines at the Family Medicine Residency Clinic. See the table below for clinic locations and phone numbers with walk in immunization services.

Active-duty military personnel: Use the Soldier Medical Readiness Center as coordinated through your chain of command.

“Getting vaccinated isn’t just about protecting yourself,” added Kirkes. “It’s about protecting your family, your unit, and the community as a whole.” This Immunization Awareness Month, take advantage of the convenient clinics and diverse services offered at CRDAMC to keep your family—and your community—resilient and ready for the months ahead.

Clinic Locations & Hours at CRDAMC

To simplify access, here’s a breakdown of key immunization services, clinics, hours, and contacts:

Clinic Type Location & Details Hours Phone Pediatric Immunization Clinic Building 36065, 590 Medical Center Rd, CRDAMC Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:30 a.m. & 1:00–4:00 p.m.(Appointment required) Closed afternoons 3rd Friday 254-553-3523 Allergy & Travel Immunizations Building 36065, 2nd floor, Wetlands, CRDAMC Mon–Fri: 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Closed 3rd Friday at Noon 254-285-6335 Immunizations & COVID-19 Vaccines (Adults 18+) Family Medicine Residency Clinic, CRDAMC Walk-in Mon–Fri: 9:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:00 p.m. 254-288-8280 Immunizations Russell Collier Health Clinic Walk-in Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:30 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday 254-553-3146/3147 Immunizations Harker Heights Medical Home Walk-in Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:30 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday 254-288-8280 Immunizations Killeen Medical Home Walk-inMon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:00 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday 254-499-8741 Immunizations West Killeen Medical Home Walk-in Mon–Fri: 8:00–11:00 a.m. & 1:00–3:00 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday 254-553-8100 Routine Adult Vaccines Thomas Moore Health Clinic, Building 2245, 58th St & 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood Mon–Fri: 7:15–11:00 a.m. & 12:15–3:30 p.m. Closed afternoons 3rd Friday 254-288-8888 Service Members (Active Duty) Soldier Medical Readiness Center, Shoemaker Center As directed by unit/provider typically through military readiness appointments 254-285-6232