820 BDG conducts inaugural MQT course

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Airmen from the 820th Base Defense Group successfully completed the final events of the inaugural Mission Qualification Training course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 4-6, 2025.



The 72-hour field exercise served as the course’s capstone event, preceded by 42 days of intensive training designed to certify Airmen for the 820th BDG’s mission: to protect, defend and fight in support of Air Force, joint and coalition operations.



“Initial Qualification Training (IQT) is understanding what air base defense is and how different it is from previous assignments,” said Tech. Sgt. Ricky Miller, 820th Combat Operations Squadron weapons and tactics section chief. “We start at IQT to develop how they individually move inside of a fire team. Can they shoot, move and communicate? MQT is now applying knowledge, skills and abilities to mission events the defender is likely to encounter.”



Targeted at Airmen with fewer than 120 days in the BDG, the course lays the foundation for developing the unit’s baseline capabilities: mounted and dismounted patrolling, command and control of defensive forces and conducting counter attacks in the main battle area. MQT missions practiced included establishing air base defense, executing reconnaissance, ground maneuver attacks, ambushes, pursuits, and counterattacks.



“The way that we were doing training prior to this was, they’d get through the Rifleman’s Course and then go to their base defense squadron, where they still required additional training on individual skills and abilities,” Miller said. “With this new training model, right out of MQT, they can get thrown into a mission with the BDS, understand their role and execute as a member in a formation.”



Exposed to the elements, living in an austere environment and operating under constant pressure, the final three-day capstone exercise forced the trainees to apply earlier lessons learned and perform as the scenario required of them.



“This is the first time many of them have been out in this heat and humidity, while wearing a rucksack of up to 75 lbs, maybe even heavier, while carrying a weapon that weighs up to 27 lbs and being able to conserve water and resources,” said Senior Master Sgt. Bobby Goldsmith, 820th COS senior enlisted leader. “It builds realism when you start looking at range determination, land navigation and being able to trek through tall grass or heavily wooded swamp areas. It really prepares them to go in there and respond the way they need to.”



Shifting the primary focus from the overall team’s performance, BDG cadre now evaluate how individuals perform within those missions, akin to making sure each player on a sports team knows their position before putting them all on the field together. Additionally, the initial training now falls on the 820th BDG instead of individual squadrons, improving consistency, quality and standardization across the group.



“The instructor cadre and weapons and tactics patches have been phenomenal in adoptingand morphing how pilots train, certify and validate into the Defender world,” Goldsmith said. “Many of them came from different squadrons and different backgrounds to be able to come in and provide a unique capability to the Airmen of the BDG.”



After nearly a year of planning and development, 18 BDG Airmen graduated the inaugural MQT course, with Col. Megan Hall, 820th BDG commander, presenting their certificates. The course set a new training standard, ensuring Defenders arrive to their squadrons mission-ready, while also laying the groundwork for lessons learned and future refinements that will keep the group prepared to deliver air base defense whenever and wherever it’s needed.

