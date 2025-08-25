Guard POL fuels Operation Iraqi Freedom

Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 177th Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Shop, 177th...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 177th Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Shop, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, have their photo taken at Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, May 28, 2003. The 177th Fighter Wing is located at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In Iraq, two New Jersey Citizen-Airmen can accomplish a lot.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nick Capille, Fuels Technician and Tech. Sgt Charles Twigg, Fuels Specialist, both with the 177th Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants Shop, 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, arrived at Ar’Ar, arrived on March 21, 2003.

They were assigned to the 447th Air Expeditionary Group’s Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron. Capille was placed in charge as Ar’Ar’s Fuels Superintendent, while Twigg oversaw the nightshift. They were responsible for setting up a complete bare base fuels operation while contending with wartime operations tempo and weather that broke records for sheer nastiness. “The dust storms were the worst part at Ar'Ar,” said Capille.

Capille oversaw 17 guard and active-duty POL troops that converted the airport into a fully operational forward staging base in just 18 days. “We fueled British, Australian, Saudi Arabian and old Soviet-era aircraft,” said Capille. “We fueled every kind of aircraft in the Air Force inventory including C-130s, C-17s, C-5As and Bs, along with the special operations and pararescue groups.”

Because of their success at Ar' Ar, the 447th AEG commander brought them along when the group moved operations to Iraq. At both locations, the Air Force was there to serve the Army operations. Baghdad International Airport was split into two areas – a military and the humanitarian side. Capille and Twigg were required to provide fuel support for both operations. Numerous aircraft from several NATO countries received fuel as they dropped supplies necessary for aid to the Iraqi people. The military side was essential for re-supplying all military operations in Iraq. “We spent a lot of time running back and forth,” said Twigg.

“When we moved to Baghdad, we stayed in a room piled waist high with car batteries - it was actually the control tower for Saddam International Airport,” said Twigg. “There had been a firefight there and after we arrived, there were still bloodstains on the walls.”

The biggest hurdle was there was nothing to work with except their experience and training in setting up a second bare base operation.

“It was rough the first few weeks, we didn't have anything – we were working without the aid of electricity and a shortage of necessary equipment and supplies,” said Capille.

The cliché improvisation is the mother of invention at the renamed Baghdad International Airport. “We kept our water at the Army morgue – it was the only place that had refrigeration. I never forgot which door I had to use,” said Capille. “Senior Master Sgt. Dennis Joyce (head of the Services Flight, which also managed mortuary affairs) gave it his blessing and said as long as I didn't bother the customers, there was no problem.”

“Nick, who is a private roofing contractor, built the entire POL facility starting from a wrecked concrete building,” said Twigg. When they arrived, the building was barely a shell and a roof.

That also included reestablishing the airport’s original fuel operation. “We hired six Iraqis to reestablish their three-million-gallon fuel supply,” said Capille. “We were able to get it up and running.”

“Every day, I would get 100,000 gallons of fuel from the Army who would convoy it in trucks where the temperatures in the cabs would exceed 160 degrees,” said Twigg. “They were our fuel lifeline.”

“Charlie took it upon himself to take care of the Soldiers,” said Capille. “He made sure they at least got a hot meal and whatever else we could get for them; he set the precedent for taking care of them.”

That included assisting the Air Force chaplain in the funeral arrangements for Sgt. Roger Rowe, 1174th Transportation Company of the Tennessee Army National Guard when he was killed by enemy fire while delivering fuel to Baghdad International Airport. “Twigg’s name has become synonymous with kindness to all Army personnel assigned to the eight transportation companies hauling fuel,” said Chief Master Sgt. Richard Cain, Fuels Manager, 447th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron.

“We did what we had to do,” said Twigg.