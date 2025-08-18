U.S. Marines and Uruguayan Forces Small Boat Operations and Marksmanship Subject Matter Expert Exchange

Photo By Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre | Uruguayan Infantes de Marina demonstrate hand and arm signals on rigid inflatable...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre | Uruguayan Infantes de Marina demonstrate hand and arm signals on rigid inflatable boats during a subject matter expert exchange in Uruguay, August 14, 2025. This subject matter expert exchange enhances the training and readiness standards for the United States and Uruguay as well as facilitating the exchange of formalized readiness standards between both countries. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Eduardo Delatorre) see less | View Image Page

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (Aug. 14, 2025) — U.S. Marines worked alongside the Uruguayan military, engaging in hands-on training in small boat tactics and precision marksmanship as part of a bilateral effort to enhance regional training and readiness.



The exchange, conducted by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, and sniper-qualified Marines from Marine Forces Northern Command and Expeditionary Warfare Training Groups across the states, included exchanges in training and readiness manuals, and later putting those exchanges to the test by observing operations and processes.



“Working with other nations is crucial because it strengthens interoperability, expands resources and expertise, and builds trust and mutual understanding,” said Sgt Ronald Arce, the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, operations non-commissioned officer.



The exchange took place at Comando Infanteria Marina base in Montevideo, Uruguay, where Marines and Uruguayan service members are receiving and exchanging presentations on conducting boat raids and discussing marksmanship standards between both countries.



Uruguayan military officials said the exchange is helping to modernize standards, improve interoperability with U.S. forces, and to strengthen bonds with the U.S. Marine Corps.



“This branch has strong, pre-established bonds with the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Capitan de Navio Sergio Sar, Comandante de la Infanteria de Marina del Uruguay. “All our doctrine, especially our amphibious operations, is based on (U.S.) Marine Corps doctrine.”



At the end of the exchange, Marines and Uruguayan service members participated in a cultural exchange day, reinforcing not only training standards but also creating and enforcing bonds between both countries.



Translating and reviewing training and readiness standards, as well as exchanging marksmanship techniques and principles assists in maintaining a cohesive and strategic alliance with our partners, as well as strengthening previous bonds and creating new ones.



“I’m excited and grateful to be here to conduct this exchange with our Uruguayan partners,” said Arce. “I believe that both sides will benefit from the exchanges that occurred here.”



“We believe a positive improvement that could happen is for us to keep working together,” emphasized Sar. “We’d like to start training besides the U.S. Marines and build upon the material we have started here.”