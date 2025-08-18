U.S. Army’s 25ID, JGSDF and Australian Army Unite for Yama Sakura 89

Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), 1st (Australian) Division...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Abreanna Goodrich | U.S. Army Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), 1st (Australian) Division Soldiers, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) members salute their national colors during the opening ceremony of Exercise Yama Sakura 89 on JGSDF Camp Itami, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 45th iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 89, is the third U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Ground Staff Office (GSO) Training, Evaluation, Education, Research and Development Command (TERCOM), Ground Component Command (GCC) and Middle Army from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and 1st Division from the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Japan and the 3rd Marine Division in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

CAMP ITAMI, Japan – The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), 1st (Australian) Division (1 (AS) Div), and U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) will conduct exercise Yama Sakura 89 (YS89), Aug. 25-31 primarily at Camp Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, and Camp Asaka, Tokyo.



Exercise YS89, first held in 1982, is an annual part of USARPAC’s Operation Pathways and the largest combined and trilateral command post exercise (CPX) co-sponsored by USARPAC and the JGSDF.



“This exercise is not just about military readiness,” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees said. “It is about building trust, fostering mutual understanding, and enhancing interoperability across human, procedural, and technical domains.”



Participants include USARPAC, JGSDF, Ground Component Command (GCC), I Corps, Middle Army, 1 (AS) Div, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Japan.



The exercise focuses on the development and refinement of the JGSDF, 1 (AS) Div, and USARPAC’s trilateral planning, coordination and interoperability efforts. For more than 40 years, it has demonstrated dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan-Australian security treaty and continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



“These partnerships are not built overnight; they are forged through years of collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” said Bartholomees.



The U.S.-Japan-Australian alliance is a cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. YS89 demonstrates the shared commitment to maintaining a stable and prosperous environment for all nations in the region.