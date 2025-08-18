The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Kaiserslautern Military Community (KMC) schools joined service members and leaders for the second annual “DoDEA Day” at Ramstein Air Base on Aug. 14, 2025.



The event brought together DoDEA educators and administrators with their military partners for a day of connection, learning, and collaboration. Staff members toured hangars, viewed equipment, tactical vehicles, and aircraft, and received briefings from senior leaders to deepen their understanding of the missions carried out by the community they serve.



“DoDEA Day highlights the amazing partnership we share with the military community,” said Dr. Louis D’Angelo, Superintendent of DoDEA Europe’s Central District. “Our schools succeed because of the strong support we receive from our military partners, and this event allows our educators to see firsthand the dedication and sacrifice that define military life.”



The Kaiserslautern Military Community is home to one of DoDEA Europe’s largest concentrations of schools, serving thousands of military-connected students across multiple installations.



“This partnership is vital,” D’Angelo added. “When educators and service members work together, we create the strongest possible foundation for our students and families.”



DoDEA officials said they plan to continue participating in “DoDEA Day” annually to further strengthen ties between the schools and the military community at Ramstein and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 04:18 Story ID: 546356 Location: DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoDEA Day Strengthens Bonds Between Educators and Military Community at Ramstein Air Base, by Jessica Tackaberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.