Photo Story: July 2025 training operations at Fort McCoy

Training operations are shown July 30, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During July 2025, thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, and institutional training.



July is typically one of the busiest training months at Fort McCoy.



Annually, Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984.



National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during July.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



