July 2025 training at Fort McCoy included thousands of troops; troop projects completed

Multiple Army engineer units as well as other Guard and Reserve troops completed a wide variety of training at Fort McCoy during July 2025.



Soldiers with the Iowa National Guard’s 248th Aviation Support Battalion and Detachment 1, Company A, 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment held training July 14 at Fort McCoy’s Young Air Assault Strip on South Post as well as other areas on South Post.



The aviation Soldiers were not only utilizing the Forward Air Refueling Point (FARP) at Young airstrip but also were operating a UH-72A Lakota helicopter for training as well.



The aviation Soldiers were among hundreds of Iowa-based troops completing annual training at Fort McCoy in July. Training like this often takes place at Young Air Assault Strip, too, according to officials with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Also in July, Soldiers with the 372nd Engineer Company, an Army Reserve unit out of Pewaukee, Wis., worked on a troop Project replacing broken sidewalk sections on J Street during their annual training at Fort McCoy.



The 372nd Soldiers worked for several days to prepare the area as well as manage the concrete pours to set in the new sidewalk.



Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said.



This isn’t the first time the 372nd has completed work at Fort McCoy either. In previous years the unit’s Soldiers have completed a wide variety of work on post.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said it was a significant amount of work.



Soldiers with the 372nd team put in new aggregate on the base and set in forms to pour concrete for the new stretch of sidewalk.



On another troop project, Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion literally moved earth during training in July 25 as part of an ongoing troop construction project just outside the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project work is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Morrow.



The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more, Morrow said in a previous news article.



The 389th Engineering Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Scott Lardinois said he appreciates it when his unit can complete some work for Fort McCoy and get their training done as well.



“(Fort McCoy) is a great facility for us,” Lardinois said. “You guys actually let us do construction and get after our combat side. So, we appreciate being here. We appreciate the hospitality.”



Lardinois said 389th troops, including many with the 411th Engineer Company, were training all throughout the post. The majority of troops with them set up their training operations from Tactical Training Base Valor on Fort McCoy’s North Post.



“Usually when we come up here we occupy this whole area … because we’re the only ones,” Lardinois said. “It’s a good area to train in.”



