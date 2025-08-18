Northern Edge 2025: Forging readiness in Alaska’s skies and seas

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska -- Overhead, the roar of jets cuts through the Alaskan sky. On the ground, thousands of service members test their readiness for tomorrow’s threats. This is Northern Edge, an exercise designed to sharpen combat readiness and strengthen America’s defense posture in the Indo-Pacific.



“Northern Edge is a biennial U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) training exercise designed to provide high-end realistic combat training for enhancing joint interoperability and increasing combat readiness,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric “HAVOC” Hakos, 353rd Combat Training Squadron commander.



This year’s exercise brings together more than 6,400 service members, 100 aircraft and seven U.S. and Canadian vessels. Eielson Air Force Base is one of two main bases supporting the exercise.



“At Eielson, we have several units that are participating in the Northern Edge exercise, the first of which is the 353rd CTS,” Hakos said. “We provide the white force professional exercise staff to make sure the exercise is run efficiently, as well as the support staff to make sure participants are equipped to train while they're here.”



The 353rd CTS, 354th Range Squadron, and the 356th Fighter Squadron are all participating in Northern Edge at Eielson to ensure the warfighters can practice their capabilities in a training environment similar to real-world operations.



“Northern Edge takes the forces that would be fighting together, whether they are Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy, or Marines, and allows them to develop and practice their tactics, techniques and procedures in the same way that they would were they to forward deploy in a simulated combat environment,” Hakos said.



Northern Edge 2025 highlights the warrior ethos of joint forces operating in the Alaska theater, contributing to the overall defense posture, and leverages both the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and the Gulf of Alaska.



“The training that we can do in the JPARC, we can’t do anywhere else,” Hakos said. “It includes training that requires us to be supersonic, training that requires us to be low, training against higher-end threats— it allows us to get after that. And most notably, because of the distances involved with a near-peer adversary, we can train [more effectively] and see the challenges that are presented by trying to target adversaries that are far away.”



The JPARC, located mainly in interior Alaska, consists of military training airspace among rivers, mountains, and forests stretching 67,000 miles across less populated areas of Alaska. These areas also include maritime air and surface training spaces and land area live-fire training ranges while stretching another 44,000 miles into the Gulf of Alaska.



From the skies to the sea, Northern Edge proves why Alaska is the premier location for maintaining peace, stability, and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

