Fort Buchanan's SSMO Infrastructure Improvements Further Enable Local Troops

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico– Onel Colón, the Logistics Readiness Center director, provided an update, Aug. 19, about how the installation's Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO) continues improving its capabilities to receive, store, issue, and manage rations—Class I (food) for Army units in the Caribbean.



The Fort Buchanan SSMO acts as a central logistical point for food services, streamlining the process for units and ensuring consistent support. It also supports the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Area of Responsibility (Central and South America) and provides contingency support across the Caribbean and beyond as required.



"The U.S. Army invested approximately $2 million to add new loading docks. The freezer is also under renovation," said Colón.



Colón described how the upgrades directly enhance unit readiness and their disaster response capabilities, in the middle of the hurricane season peak.



"When we get bad weather such as a hurricane, everything is closed. Airfields and the ports could be closed. So, these infrastructure improvements represent a big plus for all the warfighters here on the island. Thanks to the SSMO and its new capabilities, troops can go out and support the community if needed during Defense Support to Civil Authorities missions in respond to local disasters," said Colón.



Eduardo Torres, food specialist/SSMO's manager, highlighted the storage capacity of the facilities.



"The SSMO can store a total of 166,000 MREs. Overall, we have a strategic sustainment inventory valued at about $5 million—for rapid issue to units across Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, “said Torres.



For more information about the SSMO and other services that the LRC provides to the warfighters, contact Onel Colón at (787) 707-3338 or by email at onel.colon.civ@army.mil



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation's mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2025 Date Posted: 08.22.2025 17:03 Story ID: 546300 Location: PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan's SSMO Infrastructure Improvements Further Enable Local Troops, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.