Supporting Service Members: The Role and Impact of Fort Buchanan's Transition Assistance Program

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico– Service members from the different Department of Defense components on the island, participated in the installation Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Workshop at the Training Support Center building, Aug. 18- 26, to prepare military personnel to transition appropriately to their civilian life.



Wilbin Colón-Vargas, transition services specialist at Fort Buchanan, described the workshop’s structure and content.



“The Transition Assistance Program workshop is conducted over five days and is divided into five parts. The first part includes the vocational track, employment track, and a Department of Labor one-day training track. Next, we’ll cover the Veterans Affairs Benefits and Services course, and the last day will be the Retirement Service Officer Training Day, which consists of different briefings from the installation,” said Colón.



TAP equips, separating and retiring service members and eligible spouses for civilian life. It provides information, counseling, and training; guides transition planning; ensures they meet Career Readiness Standards; and connects them with education, employment, entrepreneurship resources, benefits, and key documents so they make informed decisions and succeed after military service.



For Sgt. Maj. Coral Reyes, operations sergeant major at the 124th Military Police Battalion, shared her impressions after completing the first day in the workshop.



“It’s been eight hours of pure knowledge, and I have learned so much so far, for example, a lot of things about the resumes and what to put there, what not to put there. We have learned about the interviews because you know they’re very different from military to civilian, so it’s been very helpful for those who want to pursue a career after the military, said Reyes.



Reyes indicated that the workshop inspired her to develop a class for younger, unemployed soldiers during drill weekends, aiming to share best practices on resume writing and interview skills to improve their civilian employment prospects.



Col. Samuel Agosto-Santiago, from the Puerto Rico National Guard’s United States Property Fiscal Officer, was very appreciative of the proactive planning and education available during the transition process.



“I want to congratulate Fort Buchanan’s leadership for hosting the TAP.

The class has been very helpful, especially for Guard members like me. The instructor is knowledgeable and engaging, making the learning experience valuable for everyone,” said Agosto-Santiago.



For more information about schedules and enroll in the TAP Workshops contact Wilbin Colón-Vargas at (787) 707-3546 or send an email to wilbin.c.colonvargas.civ@army.mil.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any location at any time.