Capt. Rob Garis Relieves Capt. Dale Klein as Commodore of Submarine Squadron 19

KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 19, 2025) – Capt. Rob Garis, from Neptune Beach, Florida, relieved Capt. Dale Klein, from Fredericksburg, Texas, as commodore of Submarine Squadron (CSS) 19 during a change of command ceremony held at the United States Naval Undersea Museum, Aug. 19, 2025. Rear Adm. Todd Figanbaum, deputy director of strategic targeting and nuclear mission planning at U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), served as guest speaker.



“Success as a commodore is measured by the success of the boats in your squadron,” said Figanbaum upon taking the podium. “Although squadrons cannot take credit for how well a boat does, they definitely have a part in making sure they are ready to get the credit.”



“The Submarine Force uses the phrase ‘trust but verify,’ meaning trust people to do their jobs but go back and check to make sure they are doing it," he continued. “Rob and Dale in my world define – implicit trust without verification.”



As commodore, Klein led a squadron comprised of one Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, two Ohio-class guided-missile submarines, and five Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. Klein played a direct role in maintaining the combat readiness of USS Michigan (SSGN 727) and returning USS Ohio (SSGN 726) to sea following an extended maintenance period. Ohio was also the first Ohio-class submarine to conduct a port visit in Brisbane, Australia, marking a historical event for the undersea force.



Ohio’s visit preceded the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day, which marks the end of World War II in the Pacific. During the port visit, U.S. and Royal Australian Navy sailors commemorated decades of shared U.S.-Australian history and commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific with regional Allies and partners.



“There comes a point in a Navy career where what you do yourself is not what you are graded on,” said Klein, addressing the crowd. “You can still mess up, and that’s on you, but your successes are measured by the success of the people around you, that work with and for you. Luckily, I had an outstanding team at the staff, some awesomely capable commanding officers and chiefs of the boats, and teammates at other commands stretching from here to Japan.”



When presented with the Legion of Merit during the ceremony, Klein was cited as an inspirational mentor—providing guidance to eight major command captains, 11 submarine commanding officers, as well as numerous executive officers, department heads, and division officers.



Garis comes to CSS-19 from STRATCOM, where he served as chief of the nuclear plans branch. Prior to his tour at STRATCOM, Garis served as the executive officer of USS Oklahoma City (SSN 717), commanding officer of USS Maine (SSBN 741) Gold Crew, and deputy chief of staff for operations at Submarine Group Seven.



“To the men and women of Squadron 19,” said Garis. “I will give you my support and focus to ensure we continue to build upon the relationships that have already been established and strive to continue to improve across the diverse and changing landscape that is CSS-19.”



CSS-19 is submarine squadron under Commander, Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9. SUBGRU-9 exercises administrative and operational control of assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest, providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, and the supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.23.2025 09:29 Story ID: 546292 Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 37 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Rob Garis Relieves Capt. Dale Klein as Commodore of Submarine Squadron 19, by LT Zachary Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.