DLA Energy commander tours JBER fuel systems, recognizes Airmen excellence

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. George E. Bresnihan, Defense Logistics Agency Energy commander, toured Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, on Aug. 20, 2025.

During his visit, he toured various fuel systems, gained hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology and recognized outstanding Airmen in the fuels career field.



Bresnihan is responsible for the Defense Logistics Agency Energy department. DLA Energy manages the Department of Defense's bulk fuel supply chain, ensuring reliable energy support for military operations worldwide. Due to JBERs strategic significance, high operations tempo and a variety of aircraft present at any given time, having reliable fuel and energy systems on site is paramount.



Bresnihan and his team toured and watched demonstrations of fuel storage and distribution facilities across JBER. He also attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for recently constructed Tank Farms 3 and 4, which are directly on the flight line.



"The Tank Farm 3 and 4 facilities has been a project long in the making," said Randy Banez, a DLA member on JBER and one of the project leads. "It provides a modern, efficient, environmentally compliant and safe facility to support aircraft refueling operations on JBER.”



Banez said this new upgraded tank farm will serve as a lynchpin in fueling operations on JBER. The new tank farms, storing 300,00 gallons of fuel at any given time, eliminate the need to travel to the opposite end of the airfield to discharge, and are projected to drastically increase readiness times.



During the visit, Bresnihan also coined U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Anyssa Jackson and Senior Airman Kianna McNeil, both members of the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron, for their outstanding work in the fuel's community.



Bresnihan said the hard-working individuals that make up the 673d LRS and the DLA are its largest contributors to its success, growth and consistency in accomplishing any mission that needs to be tackled.



The visit also underscored the strong collaboration between the Navy, Air Force and DLA Energy. By aligning efforts, these organizations ensure JBER remains a hub for rapid force projection and homeland defense. The advanced fuel systems inspected, including the new tank farms, enhance military readiness by reducing logistical bottlenecks and improving fuel accessibility as well as reducing fuel waste and environmental impact.



Bresnihan’s visit highlighted JBER’s critical role in military logistics and the shared commitment to excellence. The advancements in fuel systems and recognition of Airmen reflect the base’s readiness to meet current and future challenges.



“This partnership at JBER exemplifies what we can achieve when we work together,” Bresnihan said. “The innovation and dedication here set a standard for military logistics worldwide.”



For more information on DLA Energy’s mission, visit www.dla.mil/energy.

