Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosts RAD event

Photo By Joseph Cooper | Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services, updates the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield retiree community about benefit and entitlement changes, resources for retirees and Army updates during a Retiree Appreciation Day at Club Stewart, August 22, 2025. RAD is an annual event for Army installations to demonstrate continuing appreciation for retired Soldiers past service and to foster their support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and their families.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retirement Services Office hosted a RAD event, no, not that kind, with over 200 attendees August 22 at Club Stewart. Retiree Appreciation Day is an annual event for Army installations to demonstrate continuing appreciation for retired Soldiers past service and to foster their support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers and their families.



“Events like this are important for two reasons, one is that we can honor the men and women who served our Army and show them how much their service means to our country,” said Maria Bentinck, director of Army Retirement Services. “The other reason is so that we can update them on what’s happening with the Army and on their benefits and entitlements.”



Bentinck served as a guest speaker along with representatives from the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council; David Southerland, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Human Resources director; Brandon Miller, Assistant Veterans Service Center manager – Columbia Regional Office; and Commissioner Patricia Ross, Georgia Department of Veterans Services.



The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Retired Soldiers Council represents over 75,000 retirees across lower South Carolina, all of Georgia and all of Florida minus the panhandle. Retirees from the Navy, Airforce, Marine Corps and Army attended RAD.



“We have lots of events that go on at Fort Stewart or Hunter Army Airfield and it’s important that they know that,” Southerland said. “It’s important to maintain that connection with their retired community and for them to outreach to us for the not retired community, whether we’re civilians or active-duty.”



Southerland, a retired Air Force officer, said his advice to others getting ready to retire is to attend the transition assistance program classes and pay attention.



“We still care about them. I think that’s the most important part of it,” Southerland said. “Our environment is not static; it changes all the time. They need, as retirees, to keep up with what’s changing in the retired environment.”



After the information seminar, retirees visited over 15 booths supported by local businesses, government organizations and installation services. These booths offered retirees additional opportunities to gather information and resources.



Ruby D. Price retired as a sergeant first class in 2022 at Fort Drum, New York after serving 31 years as a logistician and moved to Georgia following her retirement.



“It’s different from the military to civilian world and sometimes they don’t understand it,” Price said. “It is better to stay connected because we know each other, we’ve been through the same things, and I think it’s great that we have a wonderful place to communicate with each other.”



This is her second year attending and shares what she learns with her retired and active-duty friends.



“Today, showed me that not only are my comrades here for me, but so many different benefits that a lot of us veterans don’t know about, from medical to dental to finances, how to submit your paperwork, and the different representatives,” Price added.



Bentinck wishes she knew about all the different resources that are available when she was retiring.



“Nowadays there is social media where we can have conversations with the Army and representatives about what’s happening with the Army, about any changes that impact me as a retiree, and any changes to benefits and entitlements,” she said.



She recommended the Army Echoes Newsletter, which comes out quarterly, the Soldier for Life social media platforms, and the My Army Benefits Website.



“It’s important that they are still able to serve the Army, but in a different capacity. Find out what the Army needs the retiree community to do, and go after it,” Bentinck said.



With over 20,000 retirees in the greater Savannah area, the services of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield are essential to populations both on and off the installation. Installation services include, but are not limited to, hospitals, health clinics, pharmacy, shopping, grocery, religious, hunting, fishing, events, recreation rentals, bowling, restaurants, ID cards centers, administration assistance and golf.