AMCOM Spotlights AI, data governance at annual Data Analytics Day

Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, provided opening remarks at the third annual Data Analytics Day, Aug. 20 in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. The daylong event stresses the importance of data and the tools available to process it. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — At a time when the Army is racing to modernize its systems and decision-making processes, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command spent a day examining what has become one of its most valuable resources: data.



On Aug. 20, AMCOM hosted its third annual Data Analytics Day in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, gathering hundreds of employees and leaders for discussions on how data can be better structured, secured and applied to daily missions.



The daylong event featured presentations on topics ranging from strategic data structuring to metadata enrichment and governance.



Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of data and how it affects the mission, both AMCOM and Army-wide.



“Our analytics approach and what we do in this space, how we educate our workforce and how we apply these tools, will matter in how we do our part in the Army's Transformation Initiative.”



Robinson referenced the recently launched Army Transformation Initiative, a comprehensive strategy structured around three lines of effort: deliver critical warfighting capabilities, optimize force structure and eliminate waste and obsolete programs.



“Smarter, better, faster, cleaner,” she said of the desired outcome of utilizing technology to better analyze and interpret data. “It’s about speed, accuracy and decision making.”



At the center of the discussions were AMCOM’s five guiding principles for data management: consistent metadata, enforced metadata, quality data, proper security and data stewardship. The pillars are intended to create a foundation for information that leaders can rely on in making resource and operational decisions.



In addition to governance and structure, this year’s event placed a heavy emphasis on the practical use of artificial intelligence tools, particularly in training management.



Machine learning, a subfield of artificial intelligence, can help track training requirements, flag gaps and suggest more efficient ways to allocate resources.



“We have to make sure we put the resources we have against where we get the most return on our investment,” Robinson said. “Some of these tools can help do that.”



The event also included an overview of Army 365, or A-365, the Army’s modern, secure and unified cloud-based productivity platform built around Microsoft 365. It advances collaboration, reinforces cybersecurity and streamlines IT, all while providing broad access—within controlled environments—to sustain operational effectiveness across all Army components.



Robinson said these tools are not abstract concepts, but part of a broader cultural shift in how the Army approaches its work.



“Some of these tools we talk about are visualizations and some of them actually compute and store the data and then turn it into something useful,” she said. “That’s really the goal.”



Data Analytics Day has grown steadily at AMCOM, reflecting the Army’s larger push toward digital transformation. As the Army looks to leverage artificial intelligence and automation, leaders at AMCOM say the command’s role is to ensure that the underlying data — from maintenance records to personnel training — can be trusted.



“This is a priority,” Robinson said. “What we take away from today, we should bring back to our teammates to create a culture of why data analytics matter.”