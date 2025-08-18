Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMCOM Spotlights AI, data governance at annual Data Analytics Day

    AMCOM Spotlights AI, data governance at annual Data Analytics Day

    Photo By Jeremy Coburn | Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Story by Nicholas Janeway 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — At a time when the Army is racing to modernize its systems and decision-making processes, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command spent a day examining what has become one of its most valuable resources: data.

    On Aug. 20, AMCOM hosted its third annual Data Analytics Day in the Sparkman Center on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, gathering hundreds of employees and leaders for discussions on how data can be better structured, secured and applied to daily missions.

    The daylong event featured presentations on topics ranging from strategic data structuring to metadata enrichment and governance.

    Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, AMCOM commanding general, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of data and how it affects the mission, both AMCOM and Army-wide.

    “Our analytics approach and what we do in this space, how we educate our workforce and how we apply these tools, will matter in how we do our part in the Army's Transformation Initiative.”

    Robinson referenced the recently launched Army Transformation Initiative, a comprehensive strategy structured around three lines of effort: deliver critical warfighting capabilities, optimize force structure and eliminate waste and obsolete programs.

    “Smarter, better, faster, cleaner,” she said of the desired outcome of utilizing technology to better analyze and interpret data. “It’s about speed, accuracy and decision making.”

    At the center of the discussions were AMCOM’s five guiding principles for data management: consistent metadata, enforced metadata, quality data, proper security and data stewardship. The pillars are intended to create a foundation for information that leaders can rely on in making resource and operational decisions.

    In addition to governance and structure, this year’s event placed a heavy emphasis on the practical use of artificial intelligence tools, particularly in training management.

    Machine learning, a subfield of artificial intelligence, can help track training requirements, flag gaps and suggest more efficient ways to allocate resources.

    “We have to make sure we put the resources we have against where we get the most return on our investment,” Robinson said. “Some of these tools can help do that.”

    The event also included an overview of Army 365, or A-365, the Army’s modern, secure and unified cloud-based productivity platform built around Microsoft 365. It advances collaboration, reinforces cybersecurity and streamlines IT, all while providing broad access—within controlled environments—to sustain operational effectiveness across all Army components.

    Robinson said these tools are not abstract concepts, but part of a broader cultural shift in how the Army approaches its work.

    “Some of these tools we talk about are visualizations and some of them actually compute and store the data and then turn it into something useful,” she said. “That’s really the goal.”

    Data Analytics Day has grown steadily at AMCOM, reflecting the Army’s larger push toward digital transformation. As the Army looks to leverage artificial intelligence and automation, leaders at AMCOM say the command’s role is to ensure that the underlying data — from maintenance records to personnel training — can be trusted.

    “This is a priority,” Robinson said. “What we take away from today, we should bring back to our teammates to create a culture of why data analytics matter.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 14:09
    Story ID: 546273
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMCOM Spotlights AI, data governance at annual Data Analytics Day, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AMCOM Spotlights AI, data governance at annual Data Analytics Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMCOM
    Artificial Intelligence
    Business Transformation
    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Data Analytics
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download