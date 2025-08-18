ESD kicks off new school year, promotes higher education at Back-to-School Bash at Fort Hood

Photo By Janecze Wright | Robert Wells, Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC operations coordinator and...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Robert Wells, Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC operations coordinator and College of Arts and Science advisor, speaks with Soldiers during the Education Services Division Back-to-School Bash Aug. 13, 2025, at the Soldier Development Center at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Education Services Division rode the momentum of the back-to-school surge with its own Back-to-School Bash Aug. 13 at the Soldier Development Center here.



The event offered Soldiers and military families a day filled with resources, information and support as they prepare for the upcoming academic year.



“It’s back-to-school season and the purpose of the event is to get Soldiers and their family members excited about going back to school,” said Kiersten Sheahan, chief of counseling, ESD. “It’s also to give them information so that they can learn about different colleges that we have in the area and they can learn about different commissioning programs that they can take advantage of when they earn their education.”



Attendees had access to a wide range of educational tools, community programs and on-site representatives from 11 schools and organizations and received guidance on navigating military education benefits like the GI Bill and tuition assistance.



Soldiers and family members met with representatives from schools such as Central Texas College and Texas A&M University–Central Texas to ask questions and discuss enrollment options for higher education.



Representatives from the Child and Youth Services program were also available to connect with parents and answer questions about services and resources, and military spouse Maryssa Alba took advantage of the opportunity to connect with the organization.



“I think it’s really important, especially for people that don’t always know where to start and for people like me that have children as well; I think it’s a bit more helpful,” Maryssa said, as she enjoyed the free lunch of grilled hot dogs, chips and ice-cold water provided for attendees.



Sheahan agreed, reiterating the importance of providing access to multiple schools and organizations in one venue.



“So often there’s so many great resources that Soldiers don’t know how to access them or where to access them,” she continued. “So, if we can get them all under the same roof, and show we all kind of work together, we’re all here for the same purpose, I think that’s a really beneficial thing for Soldiers and family members.”



Sgt. Justin Davis, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, along with his spouse, Zaakiyah Davis, encouraged fellow Soldiers to invest in themselves with higher education.



“I recommend all Soldiers come and take advantage of the event, because you’re going to have a life after the military,” he said. “Further your career. Don’t get stuck in a rut. Education is a certain aspect that you need to have.”



Reaching education goals is not always the hardest part of the process, Sheahan noted.



“I think the hardest part for so many is making that first step and getting the information and deciding you’re going to do it. So, I think events like this where it’s a little bit less scary, where you have all the information, you have a POC (point of contact) and a resource to answer questions is really helpful.



“It’s better to do it early when you have the time,” she continued. “Life gets in the way, and it gets harder the longer you’re in your career. So, if you’re interested even the slightest bit, come see an education counselor and we can help you get started.”



Sheahan urged Soldiers and family members to stop by the Soldier Development Center 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays or call 254-287-4824 to start their education. However, beginning Sept. 1, ESD’s Counseling Branch’s hours will change to 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and noon-3:30 Thursday.