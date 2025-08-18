Staff in the Spotlight – Builder First Class Robert Harris

Courtesy Photo | Meet Builder First Class (BU1) Robert Harris, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Meet Builder First Class (BU1) Robert Harris, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp. see less | View Image Page

Meet Builder First Class (BU1) Robert Harris, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



A native of Niceville, Florida, Harris has proudly served in the Navy for eight years. His decision to enlist wasn’t driven by a lifelong dream of the Navy—it was about finding the structure and purpose he felt he was missing.



“I didn’t grow up dreaming about the Navy, but I grew up watching my mom thrive as a hospital corpsman,” Harris recalls. “Even with her example, I still drifted after high school and was wasting potential. A couple of years later, I realized I didn’t like who I was becoming. Joining the Navy gave me the structure and purpose I needed to turn things around.”



Following high school, Harris enlisted as a builder with the Seabees. He later served with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11 and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, completing multiple deployments across Europe, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific.



“To be honest, I had no idea what exactly the builder rate was when I joined,” he says with a laugh. “But once I got into it, I realized how much impact came with the work. Some of my most rewarding moments were during humanitarian and disaster relief operations. You’re not just constructing—you’re helping communities in their hardest moments. That’s the kind of impact that keeps me motivated.”



Now at RTC, Harris describes his role as an RDC as the most demanding and meaningful of his career.



“You’re taking civilians fresh off the bus and guiding them through one of the toughest transitions of their lives,” he explains. “It’s not just about drill and inspections. It’s about teaching accountability, teamwork, and resilience. I try to be the steady voice when they’re overwhelmed, the push when they want to quit, and the example they can lean on. That responsibility is something I don’t take lightly because I know firsthand how much a good leader can impact others.”



The guidance and mentorship Harris has received throughout his time in the Navy have also played a defining role.



“One of the most important lessons I’ve carried with me came from the chiefs and senior leaders I worked with early in my career,” Harris said. “They taught me the difference between just getting through the day and actually leading with purpose and taking care of those around you. Their tough love and guidance shaped me into a better Sailor, and now I try to pass those same lessons on to my recruits.”



What Harris enjoys most as an RDC is seeing recruits transform over the nine weeks of training.



“There’s always that moment when things click,” he says. “Suddenly they’re moving with precision, standing taller, and carrying themselves with pride. Drill is one of my favorite parts of that process—it’s not just marching; it’s about discipline and unity. Watching them come together as a division makes all the long hours worth it.”



Looking ahead, Harris has his sights set on continued growth. Selected to become an RDC “C” School instructor, he’s preparing to train future RDCs while also pursuing a degree in project management from Arizona State University. His long-term goals include making chief petty officer and bringing the lessons of RTC back to the Naval Construction Force.



“I came into the Navy looking for a second chance,” Harris reflects. “Now I want to pay it forward—whether that’s here at RTC, back in the Seabees, or in my community. To me, that’s what serving is all about.”



To balance his demanding career with personal passions, Harris spends his free time restoring classic cars and running.



Harris continues to support the Navy’s mission, embodying the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.