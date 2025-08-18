Georgia DOD Hosts NORAD and USNORTHCOM Training to Bolster Domestic Response Capabilities

Photo By Sgt. Chasity Williams | A mobile training team instructor from North American Aerospace Defense Command...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Chasity Williams | A mobile training team instructor from North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) prepares joint staff planners from the Georgia National Guard for a classroom exercise during a Joint Forces Headquarters/Joint Task Force Staff Training Course (JSTC) at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga., August 19, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chasity Williams) see less | View Image Page

MARIETTA, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Defense hosted a mobile training team (MTT) from North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) to deliver a five-day Joint Forces Headquarters/Joint Task Force Staff Training Course (JSTC). The course, which was conducted August 17-22, 2025, at the Clay National Guard Center, focused on enhancing Georgia’s homeland defense capabilities and strengthening interagency collaboration.



More than 30 members of the Georgia National Guard’s joint staff participated in the course, offering many decades of combined experience to the event. The JSTC provided classroom instruction and practical exercises for the staff to respond to both sudden and pre-planned natural disasters, threats, and emergencies. The course also provided an opportunity for the Ga. DoD to validate their “All Hazards Plan” and develop concept plans (CONPLAN) to respond to those events.



“This training is crucial to forming a new adaptive battle staff and providing refresher training for staff members,” said Stephen Tucker, the Homeland Support and Defense coordinator for the Georgia National Guard.



The JSTC curriculum centers on the doctrinal model known as the Joint Planning Process (JPP) as described in the Department of Defense’s recently updated Joint Publication 5-0 (Joint Planning).



Classroom exercises challenged the staff to react to notional scenarios and plan military response operations. The students analyzed the scenario s, provided important data, and developed courses of response action using the JPP framework.



“It is satisfying to see a staff, especially one as experienced as Ga. DoD, come together to dust off the joint planning process,” said Major Jeremy Bouillion, the NORAD and USNORTHCOM MTT chief who typically teaches more than 60 courses per year. “Sending your primary staff to a NORAD and USNORTHCOM course shows Ga. DoD’s commitment to improving internal process and procedures.”



With hurricane season in full swing and an upcoming “Vigilant Guard” exercise currently planned for later this year, the JSTC has strengthened the Ga. DoD’s ability to prepare for domestic response exercises and real-world events.



“Our mission is to support Georgia citizens in their time of need such as hurricanes, winter weather or a man-made disaster,” said Tucker. Building ‘sets and reps’ through this training course provides familiarity working with adjacent service members within the Georgia National Guard.”