Army Intern Innovates at DEVCOM CBC

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) is an avid supporter of future Army innovators through a variety of internship programs, such as the Army Education Outreach Program (AEOP). One of CBC’s summer AEOP interns is Logan Szewczyk, a May 2024 graduate from Cecil College and the college’s first student to graduate with a biotechnology degree with a focus in bioproduction.



Szewczyk found his passion for bioproduction after his first microbiology course at Cecil College and pursued an internship as part of his degree requirements. He began his internship at DEVCOM CBC in March 2024 where he would come in a few days a week to intern and learn more about the biomanufacturing initiative at CBC. Szewczyk quickly realized his passion for this field and opted to apply to continue his internship with CBC through AEOP over the summer.



One of the main highlights of Szewczyk’s internship is the hands-on experience he has been receiving in the lab. In his role, he helps with the production of bacterial cellulose, a sturdy material made from specific types of bacteria that form fine, intertwined fibers. Bacterial cellulose can be used for biomedical applications, wound treatment therapy, and various military applications.



One of the other crucial components to the internship that Szewczyk has enjoyed is the networking and mentorship opportunities. “Working with this team and getting the chance to work in a professional lab space has been an incredibly beneficial experience,” Szewczyk said. “I’ve picked up so many additional skills while I’ve been here and this internship has helped me build lasting connections that will further me in my future career. I can’t thank the Center enough for how they partner with local colleges.”



Over the course of his time at CBC, Szewczyk has established himself as an integral part of the team that comprises the Biomanufacturing Branch. He has been working closely with his mentor, Dr. Jessia Tague, a research biologist at CBC.



“Logan is driven by determination and fueled by innovation, as he consistently demonstrates a results-oriented mindset,” said Tague. “Since joining the Biomanufacturing Branch, Logan has tackled challenges with creativity and commitment to progress. His hard work and dedication make him an invaluable asset to the cellulose production team, and as a result of the team’s work this summer, the project has secured additional funding.”



Szewczyk has also had several unique opportunities while interning with CBC. While producing bacterial cellulose and working with the larger team, he has been able to partner with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Lab (DEVCOM ARL). This partnership helped Szewczyk get credited on several technical reports, and he had the opportunity to write a report on the project for CBC.



When asked about providing his best piece of advice, he urged future interns to get connected. “Make connections early. Talk to everyone that you can to make the most of your experience and really lean on your mentor to help you work through your project and any challenges your might face,” said Szewczyk.



Looking beyond his internship, Szewczyk sees more education in his future. His goal is to attend the University of Maryland to get a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry or molecular biology, with a focus in biotechnology. Szewczyk is eager to continue his internship with CBC for another rotation to continue gaining valuable lab experience while furthering the production of bacterial cellulose.

