Share Your Thoughts on Tricare.mil in Upcoming Usability Study

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Health Agency Usability Lab is looking for participants for a tricare.mil...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Health Agency Usability Lab is looking for participants for a tricare.mil usability study. The DHA Usability Lab will hold several studies to get feedback on the website. see less | View Image Page

Have you recently used tricare.mil to search for TRICARE benefit information? Do you have suggestions about how to improve content on the website? Are you interested in shaping the future of TRICARE’s web presence?



The Defense Health Agency Usability Lab is looking for participants for a tricare.mil usability study. The DHA Usability Lab will hold several studies to get feedback on the website.



During these sessions, usability study leaders will ask participants to test out specific scenarios. Participants will have the chance to share their thoughts and feedback on the website’s:

• Content

• Navigation

• Visuals

• Layout



All studies meet remotely between Aug. 25 and Sept. 5. Each session lasts for about one hour.



The DHA Usability Lab is looking for participants from across different health plans, ages, locations, and life experiences. To participate, you must:

• Be a current TRICARE beneficiary

• Be at least 18 years old

• Have a computer or mobile device to access tricare.mil and Microsoft Teams (no Microsoft Teams account required)

• Have a stable internet connection and the ability to share your screen

• Have a working microphone

• Be available on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET



You don’t need to have a current Common Access Card or Uniformed Services ID card to participate. You’ll only need to use the live version of tricare.mil.



What to expect

DHA won’t publicly share the names or information of study participants. But you’ll be asked to share your thoughts aloud with other participants on the call. The call may be recorded.



Once the study is over, the DHA Usability Lab and TRICARE communications team will analyze the results. They’ll then use this data to help shape efforts to update and redesign different parts of tricare.mil. This will enable the website to better serve military families as they navigate getting care and using their TRICARE benefit.



How to register

Are you interested in signing up? Do you have more questions?



Email the DHA Usability Lab at dha.jblm.solution-deliv.list.dha-usability-lab@health.mil. Include “TRICARE Usability Study” in your subject line. In the email, please include your:

• Name

• Age

• Location

• Your TRICARE health plan

• How long you’ve been a TRICARE beneficiary

• Your beneficiary category

o Active duty service member

o Active duty family member

o Retiree

o Retiree family member

o Survivor

o Etc.



If you’d like to join, you must send your email by Wednesday, Sept. 3. (Note: Due to capacity constraints, the DHA may not be able to include everyone who is interested. The Usability Lab will choose participants on a first come, first serve basis.)



Are you unable to join this study? Are you still interested in sharing your thoughts? Consider submitting website feedback via the tricare.mil questionnaire. You can answer questions about how you were using the website, if you found what you were looking for, and how to improve the content.