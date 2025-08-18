Suicide Prevention Month Highlights Resources, Seeks to Reduce Stigma in Military

Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany - During a recent radio interview with American Forces Network (AFN)...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany - During a recent radio interview with American Forces Network (AFN) Europe, U.S. Army Col. Matthew Garrido, director of psychological health for Medical Readiness Command Europe, Danielle Bega-Silva, family advocacy program consultant for Medical Readiness Command Europe and Dr. Jamie Moore, behavioral health service lead for Defense Health Network Europe, emphasized the significance of Suicide Prevention Month, highlighting the critical need for awareness and intervention. The trio discussed the unique stressors faced by military servicemembers and their families, underscoring the importance of proactively reaching out for help when struggling. They also provided a comprehensive overview of the various resources available, ranging from mental health professionals and support groups to confidential counseling services, ensuring listeners understood they are not alone, and that accessible help is within reach for those who need it. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany — As the U.S. military observes Suicide Prevention Month in September there is a renewed focus on destigmatizing behavioral health care and promoting available resources for servicemembers and their families.



“Suicide remains a persistent concern within the military community,” said U.S. Army Col. Matthew Garrido, director of psychological health for Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “While the reasons are complex and multifaceted, factors such as deployment stressors, combat experiences, and difficulty reintegrating into civilian life can contribute to behavioral health challenges and increased risk.”



According to military behavioral health officials, DOD has invested heavily in a range of programs aimed at addressing these issues, including counseling services, peer support networks, and crisis hotlines.



"Our service members and their families face unique challenges," added Garrido. "We are committed to providing them with the resources they need and fostering an environment where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness."



Throughout September, U.S. military installations worldwide will host events and activities designed to raise awareness about suicide prevention. These include workshops on recognizing warning signs, training on intervention strategies, and opportunities to connect with behavioral health professionals.



“A key component of the strategy is reducing the stigma associated with seeking behavioral health care,” said Danielle Bega-Silva, family advocacy program consultant for Medical Readiness Command Europe. “Many service members worry that admitting they need help could damage their careers or be perceived negatively by their peers. We are working to combat these perceptions, to emphasize the importance of mental well-being and to highlight the fact that seeking help is a sign of courage and self-awareness.”



Another key component of behavioral health is the human connection element, something that is commonly overlooked.



“It is great that there are so many external resources available to service members and their families, but the real first line of defense is each other,” added Bega-Silva. “The human connection is so important. In the age of social media, it is easy to talk to someone across the world, yet we don’t take the time to get to know our neighbors, coworkers, and others right next to us. A simple hello and a smile in the hallway can go a long way in connecting with others and helping them to feel like they can reach out to you when needed.”



Family members are also a crucial part of the support network. They are often the first to notice changes in behavior or mood that could indicate a service member is struggling.



"We want service members and their families to know they are not alone and that a variety of support resources exist," said Dr. Jamie Moore, behavioral health lead for Defense Health Network Europe. "Through the Defense Health Agency’s Targeted Care Initiative, we aim to more quickly connect individuals with the best support resource to meet their needs, whether that is a Military Family and Life Counselor, a Chaplain, financial counseling, the Behavioral Health Clinic, or another service. Do not wait until you are in crisis to take care of your behavioral health.”



The U.S. military recognizes and understands that suicide prevention is an ongoing effort that requires a sustained commitment.



“By promoting awareness, providing access to resources, and reducing stigma, our goal is to create a culture where servicemembers and their families feel empowered to seek help and support each other,” added Garrido.