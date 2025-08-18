Chief Master Sgt. McCoy eager to begin AEDC assignment

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Air Force Base left quite the first impression on Chief Master Sgt. Evan McCoy.

The Kentucky native was on leave and enroute to Germany for a permanent change of station when he decided to visit a “random” Air Force base in the middle of Tennessee.

“During my first visit to Arnold in 2017, I was awestruck by the beauty of the campus and Woods Reservoir, its waters glistening in the sunlight. I remember thinking, ‘If I ever had the opportunity for a dream assignment, this is it,’” McCoy said. “From that moment on, Arnold Air Force Base remained in the back of my mind as a location.”

That opportunity presented itself eight years later.

McCoy assumed the role of Arnold Engineering Development Complex Senior Enlisted Leader on Aug. 1.

Arnold AFB is the headquarters of AEDC.

“I can say without reservation that I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead such a historic and significant organization with the dynamic and diverse mission of AEDC,” McCoy said.

As Senior Enlisted Leader, McCoy said he essentially serves as the voice for enlisted Airmen across AEDC. He advises the AEDC commander on everything affecting Airmen within the complex, such as their well-being, training, how they’re employed, and how they can continue to grow as leaders and people.

McCoy said he ensures the concerns of Airmen are heard and addressed so they have what they need to do their jobs effectively.

“I like to think of myself and this position as a ‘force multiplier,’” he said. “I work to keep our enlisted force motivated, well-trained and ready to tackle any challenge, which boosts the entire AEDC mission. I’m also a mentor, helping develop the next generation of leaders for not only the enlisted force, but officers and civilians as well. I help reinforce Air Force standards and make sure we’re all aligned with the bigger Air Force picture, contributing to overall readiness and success. So, I advocate for our Airmen, support the commander and ensure we’re all working toward a common goal – a stronger AEDC and a stronger Air Force.”

McCoy said his first objective is to familiarize himself with AEDC.

“My goal is to get out there and see as much of the mission and different work centers as possible to really understand the amazing capabilities we have right here at Arnold as well as within the AEDC as a whole,” he said. “I am only as effective as you allow me to be, so invite me to your work areas. I want to see what you all do and how I can help your efforts.”

McCoy brings plenty of relevant experience to his AEDC post. Prior to his latest assignment at Arnold, he served as the 33rd Operations Ground Senior Enlisted Leader at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. There, he served as the principal adviser to the 33rd Operations Group commander responsible for orchestrating a 390-person formal training group comprised of an operations support squadron, a pair of F-35A Lightning II squadrons and an air control squadron.

McCoy furthered personnel development across a trio of domains – F-35 pilot production, battle management operations and two intelligence disciplines to ensure combat-ready Airmen. He also helped steward a $400 million program that executed more than 6,000 sorties and nearly 9,000 annual flight hours.

McCoy’s decision to enlist in the Air Force a little more than 22 years ago was spurred by a desire for change.

After discovering college wasn’t for him, McCoy had taken a warehouse job, lifting heavy boxes and building pallets 12 to 15 hours per day.

“I wanted to find a place I could learn a skill and build a career for myself,” McCoy said.

At the time, McCoy’s younger brother was serving in the Air Force as an F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief. McCoy visited his brother at his first duty station at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. There, McCoy saw a new path for himself.

“During my visit, we went to his work center where I got to see an F-16 up close, we worked out at the base gym, visited the BX and the auto hobby shop, and I loved it,” he said. “Add in the fact he got to work on cool fighter planes and was getting paid a decent salary, I decided that would be the path I wanted to take, so when I got back to Kentucky the next week, I went straight to the recruiter’s office and started the process.”

McCoy enlisted in the Air Force in May 2003 and quickly realized he had found his calling. In December of that year, he began his first assignment as an F-15 Eagle assistant dedicated crew chief at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. In early 2006, he had the opportunity to join the Air Combat Command F-15 West Coast Demonstration Team at Eglin.

“I got to travel the world showing off the air superiority the mighty Eagle provides,” McCoy said. “It was incredible.”

In 2007, McCoy crossed-trained to become a flight attendant while earning the title of Career Enlisted Aviator. McCoy called becoming a flight attendant “one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

“I got paid to travel the world and do what I love – cook,” McCoy said. “For the last 18 years, I’ve been a flight attendant, had some incredible assignments and seen so much of the world. It’s really helped me grow both as a leader and as a person.”

Other assignments followed and, during his Air Force career, McCoy has served in diverse locations throughout the nation and across the globe while holding a number of positions across various command levels.

“I’ve flown on distinguished visitor aircraft transporting the nation’s highest civilian and military leaders,” he said. “I’ve also served in headquarters staff roles, where I had access to the resources necessary to execute any mission. Conversely, I’ve experienced the challenges of leading small, geographically separated units with minimal resources, base support and interaction. These varied assignments have allowed me to understand the benefits and challenges inherent in each situation and to learn how to operate effectively with the resources available. Furthermore, I’ve had the opportunity to work with lots of civilian personnel, which has provided valuable insight and prepared me for leading within an organization with a large civilian workforce such as AEDC.”

Although McCoy had not directly worked with AEDC prior to his latest assignment, he understands the importance of the work performed across the complex. He said AEDC provides a “vital link” between scientific innovation and operational capability, adding the complex also serves as a “proving ground” for aerospace technologies, ensuring systems and equipment are safe, reliable and effective before being deployed to protect the nation and its warfighters.

“Without the AEDC, the development and deployment of advanced aerospace systems would be significantly slower, riskier and less effective, potentially jeopardizing national security and the lives of those who serve,” McCoy said. “AEDC and its employees, both military and civilian, solidify the role as paramount to maintaining a strong, technologically advanced military and ensuring the safety and security of the United States.”

Having earned degrees in engineering and aviation technologies at both the undergraduate and master’s levels, McCoy referred to himself as a “gearhead.”

“Anything fast and loud is my passion,” he said. “I love to fabricate, weld, engineer, race, fly; basically, if it has an engine and goes fast, I’m into it.”

McCoy also described himself as a “lifelong learner.” This, coupled with his interest in speed, has only made McCoy all the more eager to learn as much as he can about AEDC.

“I want to give a huge ‘thank you’ to the entire AEDC team and the Arnold Air Force Base community for welcoming me as your new Senior Enlisted Leader,” he said. “I’m incredibly excited to be here and serve alongside you all.”

