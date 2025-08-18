Cox Relinquishes Command of Army Counterintelligence to Stinchon

Photo By Erich Ryland | Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, left, the incoming commanding general of Army...... read more read more Photo By Erich Ryland | Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, left, the incoming commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command, receives the ACIC flag from Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, the commanding general of Army Intelligence and Security Command, at a change of command ceremony at McGill Training Center, Fort Meade, Maryland, July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army / Erich Ryland) see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md. — Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon assumed command of the Army Counterintelligence Command on July 9, replacing Brig. Gen. Rhett R. Cox after a three-year tenure.



Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, the commanding general of Army Intelligence and Security Command, or “INSCOM,” presided over the change of command ceremony at Fort Meade's McGill Training Center, reflecting on Cox’s service at ACIC and welcoming Stinchon to his new command.



“To say that the last three years in Army Counterintelligence Command has been a journey is truly an understatement,” said Brown about Cox. “General Cox and his team transformed the 902nd Military Intelligence Group […] into a world-class, global counterintelligence organization.” Brig. Gen. Cox served almost 36 months as ACIC’s first commanding general.



“It’s a privilege for all of us to be here today to welcome Brigadier General Sean Stinchon and his truly remarkable family back into the INSCOM family,” said Brown.



After Maj. Gen. Brown’s remarks and the ceremonial passing of the command colors to Brig. Gen. Stinchon, outgoing Commanding General Cox took to the podium.



“1,078 days – that is how long I have been blessed to stand next to the colors of this command and stand with the people in this command,” said Cox. “Counterintelligence is a murky world our wins are often not in the news. We do not do it for credit we do this mission to protect our Army and our Nation.”



“To Army Counterintelligence Command: I will always be in your corner. I love this mission and love the agents that are getting after it every day.”



During Cox’s time in command, ACIC executed 22 arrests, 651 national security investigations, conducted 70,000 CAP engagements, and over 20,000 polygraph screenings, according to figures cited by Brown. He added, “You released over 7,000 high quality analytical products from counterintelligence sources to the intelligence community. They did all this while transforming this great unit and the rest of Army Counterintelligence.”



Brig. Gen. Stinchon followed Cox in speaking.



“I am honored to be standing here today as the Commanding General of the Army Counterintelligence Command,” said Stinchon. “Major General Brown, thank you for officiating today’s event and for the trust and confidence you have in me to lead this great organization.”



“It is not lost on me the great responsibility I now have as both a general officer and as the commanding general of ACIC, and I will do my best every day to lead the amazing Soldiers and Civilians in this unit to execute our very important mission to protect the Army and its equities worldwide.”



Cox was commissioned in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corps through the ROTC program at the Virginia Military Institute in 1993. In his next assignment, he will serve in the office of Lt. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Army’s deputy chief of staff for intelligence.



Stinchon is a 1997 graduate of Stonehill College in Boston, where he received his commission as a second lieutenant in the infantry. He eventually joined the Military Intelligence Corps and attended the Military Intelligence Captains Career Course and Counterintelligence Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.



Army Counterintelligence Command conducts worldwide counterintelligence activities to detect, identify, neutralize, and exploit foreign intelligence entities, international terrorists, insider threats, and other foreign adversaries to protect the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense.