Washington Nationals Host U.S. Navy for Navy Day, Celebrates 250th Birthday

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals honored U.S. Navy Sailors from across the National Capital Region during Navy Day at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2025.



This year’s Navy Day carried special significance as it coincided with the Navy’s 250th birthday, which will be officially marked Oct. 13. The milestone offered an opportunity not only to honor the men and women who serve, but also to highlight the Navy’s historic legacy and enduring role in national defense.



“Being able to celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday in the nation’s capital while enjoying the national pastime of baseball was something special,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dauntae Forrest, assigned to Naval District Washington. “There’s nothing better than being honored by the community at Nationals Park.”



As part of the celebration, static displays were positioned around Nationals Park, giving fans a chance to explore the Navy’s history and capabilities. Exhibits were provided by Naval History and Heritage Command, Navy Medicine, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and the USS District of Columbia Commissioning Committee, which—along with the crew—showcased an inflatable model of the future USS District of Columbia (SSBN 826).



Pregame ceremonies featured several unique Navy tributes. Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, director of Military Personnel Plans and Policy, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and administered the oath of enlistment to 17 future Sailors. A Navy Gold Star family delivered the official game ball, honoring the service and sacrifice of their loved one. The official lineup card was delivered by a cutting-edge robotic system operated by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unmanned Systems Department of Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division. Fans were also treated to a flyover by CMV-22B Ospreys during the national anthem, performed by the U.S. Navy Band.



During the third inning, Sailors were recognized again as part of the Nationals’ “Salute to Service” and were featured on the jumbotron to the applause of fans.



“This was a great way to engage with a local community that always supports us,” said Electronics Technician 2nd Class Zachary Bell, assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy. “The Navy is definitely ready to celebrate another 250 years of excellence.”



With events like this held throughout the year, the Navy continues to honor its 250-year legacy of defending freedom and protecting prosperity.



