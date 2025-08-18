DoDEA Americas Barkley ES Miniature Masterpieces: A Fort Campbell Art Museum Experience

Courtesy Photo | Students from DoDEA Americas Barkley Elementary School proudly display their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students from DoDEA Americas Barkley Elementary School proudly display their collaborative art project, "Barkley's Miniature Masterpieces," in the classroom before its installation at the Fort Campbell Post Exchange. The fourth- and fifth-graders, guided by teacher Jasmin Probst, reimagined famous works like Van Gogh's "Starry Night" alongside original creations, highlighting the creative spark of art in STEAM education. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — In the bustling Fort Campbell Post Exchange, fourth- and fifth-graders from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Barkley Elementary School have transformed a wall into a miniature museum, recreating masterpieces like Van Gogh's "Starry Night" and Monet's "Water Lilies" alongside their own original works. The project, inspired by American artist Mike Falco's print "The Gallery," showcases how art fuels creativity in young minds — and why it's a vital component of STEAM education for military children.



The display, dubbed "Barkley's Miniature Masterpieces," features students' reimagined classics and self-portraits as curators or visitors, hung at the Fort Campbell PX. Teacher Jasmin Probst, who shifted from ESL instruction to art after being inspired by student creations during her time with DoDEA, said the project began casually when she shared Falco's work on the classroom smartboard.



"The kids loved it, and it just took off," said Probst. "I asked them to create art that was museum-worthy, giving them as much choice as possible."



Students like Olivia K. stated, “It was fun to use my imagination," while Amber L. noted the challenge of recreating Monet's work built "new respect for the artists we studied." A virtual tour of the Smithsonian Museum deepened their art history knowledge, aligning with DoDEA standards for imagination and real-world connections.



Probst emphasized art's role in building self-esteem, especially for children not yet strong academically. "It's a creative outlet that teaches precision and attention to detail," she said. "For kids in military families, who often face moves and separations, it's a way to express themselves and feel appreciated by peers and parents."



STEAM — which adds arts to the traditional STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math — recognizes that creativity isn't optional in innovation. Experts say integrating art enhances problem-solving, communication and empathy, skills essential for future leaders, including in the military.



According to the National Endowment for the Arts, embracing arts in STEAM builds 21st-century skills like critical thinking and digital literacy, urging educators to "bridge digital divides" and inspire innovation.



A study in the Journal of Microbiology & Biology Education found that visual arts in STEAM make science more accessible, boost engagement and improve understanding of concepts through observation and drawing. It promotes interdisciplinary collaboration, helping students bridge interests with careers.



For military leaders, STEAM's art component builds resilience and adaptability. DoDEA integrates art to connect human communication and respond to the world, per its curriculum guidelines. DoDEA initiatives highlight art as a vital component of a well-rounded education, especially in today's STEAM-focused curriculum, where creativity and innovation are key.



Parents note similar benefits. Art programs can reduce stress and improve test scores, according to Waterford.org, an education nonprofit. In military communities, where frequent relocations disrupt routines, such outlets foster emotional growth and attention skills that spill into academics and life.



Probst plans to keep the display up through Christmas, possibly replacing it with another mural. "Each piece reflects the heart and dedication our students poured in," she said. "I'm beyond proud."



For parents and commanders, the message is clear: Art isn't a frill — it's the spark in STEAM that turns technical knowledge into real-world leadership.



