MEDDAC-J Welcomes New Sgt. Maj. Katie Bledsoe as Chief Medical NCO

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Medical Department Activity–Japan (MEDDAC-J) welcomed Sgt. Maj. Katie Bledsoe as the new Chief Medical Non-Commissioned Officer during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held at Camp Zama on August 8.



Col. Gary Hughes, Commander of MEDDAC-J, hosted the ceremony and passed the colors to Sgt. Maj. Bledsoe, charging her with the responsibility and authority of her new position.



Command Sgt. Maj. Wesley Davis, Bledsoe’s predecessor who assumed duties at U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa in June, reflected on his time at MEDDAC-J:

“During my time here as Chief Medical NCO, I had the opportunity to teach, train, and mentor Soldiers across all medical career management fields. I hope I was able to influence them in a positive way, encouraging them to continuously seek knowledge and become better Soldiers. I also grew as a Sergeant Major through the relationships I built with other U.S. and Japanese Forces command teams. Lastly, the family I made at the clinic with the MLC employees and the command team has made this the best assignment of my 25 years of service !”



During the ceremony, Bledsoe expressed her gratitude:

“Thank you for being here today to witness this tradition and to welcome my family and me to Camp Zama and the MEDDAC-J family. I am truly humbled and honored to become part of this prestigious organization. Col. Hughes, I understand the importance and impact of our mission, and I look forward to serving alongside you as we tackle it together. Of course, we can do nothing without an outstanding team. MEDDAC-J team, here is my promise to you: I promise to live by the Creed of the Non-Commissioned Officer, which means your welfare and our mission are my priorities. I will uphold standards and look after your well-being so that you can focus on accomplishing the mission.”



Hughes remarked, “Command Sgt. Maj. Davis is missed, and we wish him well in Okinawa. Since his departure, Sgt. 1st Class Stewart has been doing a great job in his absence.

Now, to her credit, Sgt. Maj. Bledsoe comes to us with a long history of experience, skills, and talents that make her a perfect fit for MEDDAC-J. At her core, she is a 68W Combat Medic and has previously served in the Pacific theater in Korea. She is also a Drill Sergeant and has deployment experience in both Iraq and Afghanistan.”



She previously served as a student at the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy (USASMA), Operations NCO for Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 168th Multifunctional Medical Battalion at Camp Walker, Korea, and as First Sergeant for both the 75th Medical Company Area Support at Camp Walker and C Company, 210th Brigade Support Battalion. She was the Senior Drill Sergeant for Bravo Company, 232nd Medical Battalion at Joint Base San Antonio, Detachment Sergeant for the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine at the Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts, and NCOIC of both the Office of Military Support and Oversight in Natick and the Occupational Therapy Clinic at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Additional assignments include Emergency Care Sergeant for 1/16 Cavalry Regiment at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Treatment Squad Healthcare Sergeant for 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team at Fort Campbell. She deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.



Her awards and decorations include: the Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), Army Commendation Medal (5th award), Army Achievement Medal (5th award), Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal (4th award), Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon (3rd award) Korean Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.



Hughes stated, “Sgt. Maj. Bledsoe, you are now responsible for the training and discipline of this MEDDAC-J winning team, and above all, for caring—for caring for this family.”



MEDDAC-J, also known as the Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams Health Clinic, operates as a freestanding ambulatory care clinic and is part of the Medical Readiness Command–Pacific/Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. The clinic proudly serves and supports the U.S. Army Japan community. Its mission is to prioritize people, deliver world-class care, build readiness, and cultivate strong partnerships. The MEDDAC-J team consists of approximately 166 personnel, including 66 active-duty Soldiers, 40 civilians, and 60 host nation (MLC) employees.

