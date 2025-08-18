USCGC Oliver Henry bolsters maritime security, community ties in Marianas during Operation Rematau

Photo By Lt. Whip Blacklaw | The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew deploy two oceanographic data-collecting...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Whip Blacklaw | The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew deploy two oceanographic data-collecting autonomous underwater vehicles known as Littoral Battlespace Sensing – Gliders (LBS-G), in conjunction with the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office, near the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on July 18, 2025, to better understand the physical properties of the ocean. The crew completed a 28-day operational period under Operation Rematau from July 14 to August 11, delivering robust maritime security, safety, and community engagement across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The patrol emphasized U.S. Coast Guard priorities of border control, territorial integrity, homeland security, defense readiness, and availability for search and rescue (SAR) operations, while fostering regional prosperity and peace. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Whip Blacklaw) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) crew completed a 28-day operational period under Operation Rematau from July 14 to August 11, delivering robust maritime security, safety, and community engagement across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.



The patrol emphasized U.S. Coast Guard priorities of border control, territorial integrity, homeland security, defense readiness, and availability for search and rescue (SAR) operations, while fostering regional prosperity and peace.



The cutter crew logged 323 operating hours and sailed over 3,020 nautical miles, maintaining a dedicated presence locally. The Oliver Henry team enforced federal laws in U.S. waters deterring and suppressing illicit maritime crime. The crew enhanced maritime domain awareness and strengthened partnerships through community outreach in Guam and the CNMI.



A hallmark of the patrol was its humanitarian and community-focused efforts. The crew delivered 4,500 pounds of emergency rations to Rota, CNMI, in conjunction with 650 pounds of food and habitability supplies to the remote islands of Pagan and Agrihan. These efforts were carried out in coordination with the U.S. Congressional Office in Guam and Northern Islands Mayor’s Office respectively. Oliver Henry’s crew also played a pivotal role in Tinian’s 80th Anniversary Commemoration of the WWII atomic bombings, transporting stakeholders from Saipan to Tinian for the historic event.



“Operation Rematau continues to showcase our commitment to the Marianas, not just as a strategic region but as a vibrant community we’re proud to serve,” said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry. “From delivering critical supplies to remote islands to honoring Tinian’s history, our crew worked diligently to strengthen the bonds that make the Blue Continent thrive.”



The cutter’s operational period included deploying two oceanographic data-collecting autonomous underwater vehicles known as Littoral Battlespace Sensing – Gliders (LBS-G), in conjunction with the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office near CNMI, to better understand the physical properties of the ocean. Following the 8.8 magnitude tsunami, the crew conducted visual aids to navigation assessments in the ports of the CNMI overnight allowing for them to safely reopen to traffic. In response to reported flare sightings near Guam, the crew searched 150 square nautical miles, demonstrating SAR readiness. Oliver Henry’s team also conducted five navigation and damage control training team drills and a .50 caliber and 25mm gunnery exercise, reinforcing defense readiness.



Lt. Whip Blacklaw, chief of drone operations for U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, highlighted the mission’s technological edge: “Using drones and AUVs, we gained real-time insights into the maritime environment, enhancing our ability to protect these waters, ensure safe navigation and commerce, while also supporting scientific efforts for a secure Blue Pacific.”



The USCGC Oliver Henry crew’s actions during this Operation Rematau patrol reflect the Coast Guard’s commitment to maritime security, safety, and regional prosperity. This effort builds on repeated FRC patrols in the area this year. By integrating operational objectives with community engagement, the team strengthened the Marianas’ role in the Blue Continent’s shared vision for peace and sustainability.



-USCG-



About USCGC Oliver Henry

The USCGC Oliver Henry is part of the U.S. Coast Guard's Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter fleet. Named after Oliver T. Henry, Jr., a pioneering African American Coast Guard member, the ship and crew are equipped to perform various missions, including search and rescue, national defense, and maritime law enforcement.



About Operation Rematau

Operation Rematau is how U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia supports Operation Blue Pacific. These efforts include the patrols of the Fast Response Cutters. This initiative supports U.S. national security objectives by fostering maritime good governance and security within the Pacific region. "Rematau" translates to "people of the deep sea," echoing the deep ties and shared goals within the Pacific community.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and their cutter and boat crews ensure maritime safety, security, and prosperity across the Micronesia region while supporting U.S. national interests at home and abroad. Operating under the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Coast Guard remains a multi-mission force dedicated to protecting the United States’ borders, enabling commerce, and fostering partnerships that enhance regional stability.



For more information, please contact CWO Sara Muir, Public Affairs Officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.