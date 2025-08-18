Oregon Guard Breaks Ground on New Hillsboro Readiness Center

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Oregon National Guard senior leaders and elected officials break ground for the new Hillsboro Readiness Center in a ceremony, August 21, 2025, in Hillsboro, Ore.



The new Hillsboro Readiness Center is located just one mile east of the original armory, which was built in 1954. The new facility will extend the National Guard’s capabilities in Hillsboro for the next 50 years.



“As we break ground for the wonderful new readiness center, we look forward to continuing this legacy of connection and collaboration with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment and Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment,” said Hillsboro Mayor Beach Pace. “We are excited for the future and remain deeply committed to the Hillsboro community.”



The 45,000 square-foot facility will include a drill floor, unit administrative areas and offices, storage, classroom space, and a kitchen. These updates will give the Oregon National Guard proper space to accomplish their mission.



The project will also include a 20,000 square-foot storage facility for the M777 howitzers with pass-through bay doors, allowing the field artillery Soldiers to safely store and protect their equipment.



“This new readiness center will allow our Guard members to have a continued presence in the Hillsboro community, the same community in which they work and live,” said Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon.

