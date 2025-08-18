D.C. National Guard supports law enforcement at Nationals Park

Photo By Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Harry Siegel and Sgt. 1st Class Nikolay Bashko talk with...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV | U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Harry Siegel and Sgt. 1st Class Nikolay Bashko talk with Metropolitan Police Department officers near Nationals Park, Aug. 19, 2025. The D.C. National Guard is uniquely commanded by the President of the United States through the Secretary of Defense. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia walked the concourse of Nationals Park as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on Aug. 19, with an ongoing mission to support local law enforcement.



For U.S. Air Force Chaplain Maj. Jay Green of the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, the assignment has been personally significant.



"I grew up here all my life and this mission is very important," Green said. "It helps show the public that we actually care about them."



Green said he believes that the visible presence of National Guard members sends a clear message, "that we’re there with you, that we care about you, and that we want to make sure that this place is safe.”



Green said he hopes the public sees the mission as an expression of community service. "As service members we’re one of you all," he said.



The service members’ responsibilities include patrolling the streets and coordinating with law enforcement. “If there’s any concerns, we notify [the Metropolitan Police Department] or the right personnel to make sure that situation is taken care of," Green said.



He added that developing and maintaining readiness for such missions doesn’t happen quickly.



The D.C. National Guard has spent years cultivating relationships with local, District, and federal partners. Soldiers spend many training days throughout the year practicing scenarios and rehearsing contingency plans to be able to conduct their duties as safely as possible. That way, explained U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, JTF-DC commander, when units are called up they can rely on the habits they’ve built.



Other D.C. Guard members shared positive sentiments about serving their hometown.



"It’s amazing," said U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Etop Ekanem, a chaplain candidate with the 372nd Military Police Battalion, D.C. Army National Guard. "I think that the military is an important asset that we have in this country, and it definitely feels good to be utilized at home as opposed to abroad."



Ekanem noted that although the mission tasks have substantial similarities, there are some differences between this mission and others.



"We’ve done security at the black history museum when that first opened; we’ve done different missions supporting the Metropolitan Police Department; we’ve supported park police,” said Ekanam. “This is different in that we’ve all been activated by the president. It’s rare that that happens. I think the last time was during COVID."



Ekanem said that he feels good about his mission supporting what the Guard has been called to do. “My job as a chaplain candidate is definitely to make sure that Soldiers are good and their welfare is taken care of. It gives me great peace knowing that I’m supporting a Soldier’s spiritual and moral well-being. That gives me fuel to keep going."



Whether they are posted at Union Station, engaging with citizens on the National Mall, or caring for their fellow service members, the Soldiers and Airmen of the D.C. Guard are committed to their community and making it a better place for everyone to live, work and play.