Region Japan Holds Installation Leadership Conference in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan – Leadership from U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ) held an Executive Steering Committee (ESC) meeting with all U.S. naval installation commanding officers, command master chiefs and senior enlisted leaders across Region Japan Aug. 13 - 14, 2025 at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo.



The purpose of the ESC was to have an in-person meeting with all regional and installation leadership to identify command and control issues in order to provide optimal support to the fleet, fighter and family.



“The forum provided an opportunity to share experiences and successes on leadership topics and priorities aligned to Navy Region Japan’s mission and values to enable the fleet and support Navy families at Navy installations throughout the Indo-Pacific theater,” said Ms. Maureen Smith, executive director for CNFJ/CNRJ.



Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, CNFJ/CNRJ, delivered opening remarks during the ESC. He emphasized the team’s commitment to tackling multifaceted projects and processes.



"Our mission requires us to confront complex challenges head-on," said Johnson. "By assessing our needs, designing clear solutions and implementing them with purpose, we ensure our teams and families are supported. Conferences like this allow us to integrate our leadership, strengthen trust and keep our focus on readiness across the region."



The agenda for this year’s meeting focused on “Get Real, Get Better,” a Navy-wide call to action that empowers leaders at all levels to embrace proven leadership and problem solving practices to drive performance.



“Get Real, Get Better gives us the discipline to assess ourselves with brutal honesty and courage to act on it,” said Capt. Jeremy Lyons, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. “That mindset combined with the ESC’s ability to align resources, ensures NAF Misawa continues to deliver to the fleet and our joint partners,” he added.



Some focal points of the discussions were installation challenges and successes in providing support to the fleet.



Lyons, who recently took command of NAF Misawa in July, embraced the opportunity to highlight areas of need for his installation.



“The [Executive Steering Committee] is our opportunity to close the gap between requirements and resources,” Lyons said. “It’s where we advocate for the needs of NAF Misawa and shape decisions that directly impact our operational readiness.”



CNFJ/RJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego Garcia and Singapore.

