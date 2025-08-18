U.S., Paraguay close AMISTAD 2025 with strengthened partnerships, improved readiness

LUQUE, Paraguay — United States and Paraguayan military leaders, healthcare professionals, and community members gathered at General Hospital of Luque, Aug. 14, to celebrate the conclusion of AMISTAD 2025.



The two-week medical readiness exercise enhanced interoperability, expanded healthcare access, and reinforced enduring partnerships between the two nations. Active duty, reserve and civilian medical professionals worked side by side in clinics, hospitals, and community centers across Paraguay, delivering primary care, dental services, vision screenings, surgical procedures and biomedical equipment repairs.



In addition to direct patient care, the teams exchanged expertise in disaster response, trauma care and preventive medicine—skills essential to responding together in future crises.



AMISTAD 2025 is tailored to each host nation’s needs identified by its Ministry of Health. The goals were to improve interoperability, increase medical readiness, and build the trusted relationships necessary for nations to respond together in times of crisis.



“This exercise is not just about readiness—it’s about relationships,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Gavitt, Air Forces Southern command surgeon. “Our U.S. and Paraguayan teams worked side-by-side treating patients and tackling hard problems—both clinical and non-clinical—to make sure the mission was a success. The collaboration our teams had with their Paraguayan colleagues, the Ministries, and the Embassy showed that we’re stronger together, and I hope the relationships formed will last long after the team departs.”



Lt. Col. Lisa Haik, AMISTAD 2025 mission commander, underscored the human dimension of the work.



“I will never forget the patient who traveled four hours for care, or the joy on the face of a man who received the gift of restored vision,” Haik said. “These moments remind us that AMISTAD is about partnership with purpose—serving communities, enhancing capabilities, and preparing together for the challenges of tomorrow. We arrived as partners, but we depart as friends.”



Over the course of the mission, joint medical teams treated more than 1,100 patients, performing 740 non-surgical and 93 surgical procedures. Dentists provided extractions and restorative care, optometry teams conducted hundreds of eye exams and distributed glasses, and surgeons carried out procedures that restored quality of life for patients who otherwise lacked access.



Biomedical technicians repaired more than 30 pieces of medical equipment—including four dental chairs—ensuring hospitals could continue serving patients long after the mission ended. U.S. medics logged more than 4,000 hours of pre-deployment training, while Paraguayan and U.S. professionals exchanged knowledge across multiple specialties. The total value of care delivered during AMISTAD 2025 was estimated at more than $140,000.



Paraguayan Minister of Health Teresa Barán praised the collaboration and its impact on her nation’s people.



“AMISTAD 25 brought health and hope to those who needed it most,” Barán said. “Together, U.S. and Paraguayan professionals treated more than 1,100 patients across dentistry, ophthalmology, trauma, surgery and emergencies—all completely free of charge. Beyond patient care, our teams trained side by side and repaired essential medical equipment, multiplying the impact well beyond the mission days.



"We are proud to be part of this noble cause, which improves lives and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite Paraguay and the United States," added Barán.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, emphasized that AMISTAD 2025 was about more than statistics.



“Over the past two weeks, we stood shoulder-to-shoulder as professionals, building friendships that will last well beyond this mission,” Reina said.

“Thank you for allowing us to stand at your side in every way as you provided incredible medical care. Your professionalism, dedication, and willingness to collaborate are what made this mission such a success. We didn’t just work alongside each other—we lived together, learned together, and made a difference together.”



AMISTAD 2025 will conclude with a final phase in Panama in September, where U.S. and partner-nation medical teams will continue readiness training, patient care, and professional exchanges. The culminating events will build on lessons learned in Paraguay and further strengthen regional collaboration ahead of future humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.

