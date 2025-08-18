MCB Camp Pendleton hosts Single Parent and Dual Active Duty Town Hall

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. -- Single parents and active-duty service members gathered at the Pacific Views Event Center on August 20, 2025, for a town hall focused on addressing the challenges of balancing family life with military service.



The event was hosted by Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, the command senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West. The goal of the event was to provide Marines and Sailors an opportunity to voice their concerns, share experiences, and suggest solutions to leadership.



"This is our way of saying that there are plenty of Marines out there today who are having a hell of a time trying to wear this uniform with pride, dignity, and trying to get themselves ready and contribute to the mission," said Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps. "And also, are hurrying their butts home or to the daycare center to pick up their child and then get home, and then maybe you'll get three hours of sleep and then get back up again."



The Marine Corps places significant demands on single parents and dual active-duty service members daily. Whether it's attending the rifle range, completing swim qualifications, or going on deployments, these service members often struggle to find childcare during these events. Ruiz reflected on the policies and Marine Corps orders that can create obstacles for Marines trying to continue their service and emphasized the need for change.



The town hall featured several presentations on programs designed to help families manage various stressors, including childcare, housing, financial management, dual military relocations, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The presentations emphasized that Marines and Sailors can stay focused on their missions while ensuring their families are well taken care of.



"The Marine Corps has a responsibility to deliver on the promise that it made to you and your parents when that recruiter sat with your family. We must never stop evolving," said Ruiz. "On the other side of the coin, what we expect from you is that you will always be ready."



Throughout the event, service members shared personal experiences while leaders highlighted programs and resources available.



"I've been a single parent since I was a brand-new corporal," said Staff Sgt. Matthew R. Alvarez, maintenance management chief for 1st Marine Logistics Group. "Ever since she was two weeks old, I've had her, and those challenges of trying to find childcare at four in the morning for things like rifle range, gas chamber, swim qual have been my biggest struggles.



Leaders emphasized the importance of inclusiveness, noting that the event provided a platform for single parents and dual active-duty families to be heard.



"As a parent myself, I think this is awesome because I remember being a young lance corporal when I had my kid and not feeling supported," said Staff Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis, communication strategy and operations chief for 1st Marine Logistics Group." I think this is a great thing, and I can take this to my Marines and let them know we have more resources and they're working on doing more."



The event encouraged parents to connect and build a community. Many of the participants said sharing experiences helped them feel less isolated.



"I wasn't aware that there were any town halls prior to this," said Alvarez. "It's good to see, you know, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz wants to be involved in this and everything, so from top down, this is extremely beneficial."



The town hall concluded by reaffirming the importance of these types of events. The feedback gathered will shape future initiatives, including expanded support services and additional meetings.



"We're doing this so you can learn, but also so you can take it back to your Marines," said Ruiz. "You don't know you need it now, but your Marines might – and that's why we're all here, and I'm glad that we're all learning."

