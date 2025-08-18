19th LRS in-flight fuel bladders fuel future ops

Photo By Senior Airman Imani West | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon King, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Imani West | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandon King, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels facility technician, adjusts the straps of an Agile Bulk Fuel Delivery System bladder at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 13, 2025. Originally known as the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System, the capability was recently renamed to reflect its role in Agile Combat Employment and preparation for operations in contested, dynamic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – When it comes to projecting airpower around the globe, fuel is at the core of that mission. For the 19th Airlift Wing, that capability became more agile thanks to the arrival of the Air Force’s only operational Agile Bulk Fuel Delivery System (ABFDS) bladders.



Originally known as the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System, the capability was recently renamed to reflect its role in Agile Combat Employment and preparation for operations in contested, dynamic environments.



“This system opens up a wide variety of capabilities, especially in contested sites,” said Tech. Sgt. Alexander Keenan, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels operations section chief. “You can land, get fuel where it needs to go, and be airborne again quickly — leaving the smallest footprint possible on the ground.”



The ABFDS consists of two side-by-side pumping units mounted on a pallet and is paired with one or multiple 3,000-gallon fuel bladders. These fuel bladders can receive fuel from host aircraft such as C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft sequentially transferring it to fighters, helicopters, other mobility aircraft or ground storage at locations without established fuel infrastructure.



While the Air Force has used fuel bladders in the past, a discovered defect removed them from operational service worldwide. After rigorous testing, the newest generation of bladders enables air transportable pumping systems to be utilized again to include Little Rock Air Force Base.



“We’re the only operational flight in the Air Force that has these,” said Keenan. “The only other versions are at the [Fuels] schoolhouse for training.”



This unique capability allows Little Rock AFB to respond to a range of mission sets, from humanitarian aid and disaster relief to rapid global mobility operations in more austere environments. The system supports “island-hopping” concepts in the Indo-Pacific region, where fuel can be delivered directly to forward locations without building permanent infrastructure.



“In a contested environment, time on the ground equals risk,” Keenan explained. “With this system, we can have fuel flowing within minutes, then pack everything up and be gone just as fast.”



Operating the ABFDS requires highly specialized training and certifications, including flight physicals, night vision goggle training, aircraft egress, weapons qualification, Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape training, and more. Keenan hopes that with continued support, the 19th LRS can grow into a training hub for this capability, giving Airmen across the Air Force a chance to work with the system before deploying.



“We have an opportunity here unlike anywhere else in the world,” Keenan said. “With a little backing, we could develop a robust program that prepares Airmen to execute this mission anytime, anywhere.”



Whether supporting aircraft in contested environments or delivering fuel to disaster-stricken communities, these operational fuel bladders demonstrate the 19th AW’s role as a leader in projecting and sustaining combat power.