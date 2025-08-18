National Police Week: TLR honors law enforcement

Photo By Senior Airman Imani West | Team Little Rock members prepare for a ruck march during National Police Week at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Imani West | Team Little Rock members prepare for a ruck march during National Police Week at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 12, 2025. Little Rock AFB participated in multiple events to commemorate National Police Week paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and recognizing those still serving in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Little Rock Air Force Base, alongside local community partners, took part in a week of events commemorating National Police Week May 12-16, 2025.



In 1962, John F. Kennedy dedicated May 15 of each year to National Peace Officer Memorial Day, honoring law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.



“Police week is a time that we honor and remember the law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty,” said Tech. Sgt. Joshua Bauer, 19th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of physical security. “Then we also celebrate each other and what we’re capable of moving forward.”



The week began with an opening ceremony, followed by a ruck march in remembrance of the fallen and to recognize the dedication of America's law enforcement community.



Throughout the week, the base also featured demonstrations and exhibits showcasing the wide-ranging mission sets of the 19th SFS. Security Forces personnel included Ravens, who support C-130 flyaway security missions and distinguished visitor protection; Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM), responsible for weapons maintenance and instruction; and the Security Forces training unit, which provides hands-on training with tasers and other less-lethal tools. The base’s K-9 unit also held live demonstrations of military working dog capabilities.



Local law enforcement agencies, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team and Jacksonville Police Department, also participated in the events, reinforcing the strong partnership between Little Rock AFB and its surrounding communities.



“We work with them all the time, for everything,” Bauer said. “If something happens on base, these partners respond with us.”



The week’s events will conclude with a closing ceremony and community barbeque that brings together Team Little Rock in a spirit of unity, gratitude, and shared appreciation for the vital role law enforcement plays in keeping our communities safe.



“Being a defender means being the person outside in the rain checking IDs at the gate, the one responding first in austere conditions, " said Bauer. “You’re the frontline. When something happens, we run toward it, not away.”