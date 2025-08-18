August is proclaimed Antiterrorism Awareness Month at Fort McCoy

U.S. Army senior leaders have declared August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month.



Fort McCoy will conduct antiterrorism training, education and awareness throughout the month of August 2025.



By integrating antiterrorism doctrinal principles with constant awareness, the Army ensures the safety and security of its Soldiers, civilians, contractors, and family members while ensuring mission success.



As such, antiterrorism training, education and awareness support the entire Army community and are a critical part of our overall protection.

Fort McCoy will ensure completion of required annual Antiterrorism Level 1 Awareness Training, which is offered online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/Atlas2/faces/page/login/Login.seam.



In order to leverage every member of the Army community as a sensor to help identify and prevent potential terrorist acts, Fort McCoy has initiated the iWATCH program.



This program aims to equip all members of the Army community with the knowledge of what constitutes suspicious activity and to disseminate iWATCH materials to the Army community as widely as possible through a variety of media capabilities.



During the month of August look for the antiterrorism display at different locations on the installation and feel free to pick up posters, handouts, and ask questions.



A simple report of a suspicious observation can lead to action that may stop a terrorist attack. Indicators to watch for include, but are not limited to the following:



• People drawing or measuring important buildings.



• Strangers asking questions about security procedures.



• Briefcase, suitcase, backpack, or package left behind.



• Vehicles left in no parking zones in front of important buildings.



• Intruders in secure areas where they do not belong.



• Chemical smells or fumes that seem of the ordinary for location.



• People purchasing bomb or weapons making material.



• People asking questions about sensitive information such as building blueprints, security plans, or VIP travel. Everyone in the Fort McCoy community can help keep the Installation safe by reporting suspicious activities on Fort McCoy to the police department by calling 502-898-2266, or to the local police force if off-post.



All emergency situations should be reported to the nearest local 911 emergency number.



Military personnel residing in military family housing on South Post should report suspicious activities to the Fort McCoy Police at 502-898-2266.



For more information about Antiterrorism Awareness Month, antiterrorism awareness training, reporting suspicious activity, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the Installation Antiterrorism Office at 608-388-4719.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)

