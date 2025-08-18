Military Sealift Command Pacific Welcomes New Commander Capt. Dustin Lonero

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) welcomes its new leader, Capt. Dustin Lonero. Lonero assumed command from Capt. Micah Murphy, who has served as commander of MSCPAC since 2023.



Lonero joins the MSC team following a position as the commanding officer for Surface Combat Systems Training Command Littoral Combat Ship Training Facility (SCSTC LTF PAC)



A native of San Jose, Calif., Lonero graduated from United States Naval Academy in 2001. His sea assignments include duty aboard cruisers, frigates, and carriers including USS Shreveport (LPD 12) Mobile Security Detachment 21, USS Curts (FFG 38) and USS Antietam (CG 54). During these tours he executed four deployments to the Arabian Gulf, conducting various operations in support of the Global War on Terrorism. In addition, he served as commanding officer onboard USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), and USS Montgomery (LCS 8).



Ashore, Lonero was assigned to Mobile Security Squadron Two, Tactical Training Group Pacific, where he trained every Pacific Fleet destroyer squadron on advanced surface warfare tactics.



“I am very happy to be here at MSCPAC,” said Lonero. “This is a team of highly professional civilians and military members who have a deep knowledge base and a reputation for excellence. I am looking forward to being a part of this amazing team, and to continue with the success they continue to achieve.”



During the ceremony onboard the MSC fleet replenishment oiler USNS Earl Warren (T-AO 207) Lonero relieved Murphy, who since assuming command of MSCPAC, has overseen a wide range of operations and exercises, including two Operation Deep Freeze resupply missions to Antarctica, Arctic, the Pacific Partnership deployment of hospital ship USNS Mercy and the 2024 Rim of the Pacific exercise where MSCPAC ships delivered nearly four million gallons diesel ship fuel (DFM), over one million gallons JP5 aviation fuel, and 1256 pallets of food, dry stores, mechanical parts, supplies and mail, through a series of 101 replenishment at sea evolutions. For his achievements, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck, commander, Military Sealift Command presented Murphy with the Navy Legion of Merit medal.



The ceremony also included a retirement ceremony that concluded Murphy’s twenty five-year naval career.



“For my final tour, I wanted something different and challenging,” said Murphy. “I had no idea just how different and challenging it would be to lead MSCPAC, but that is exactly what I signed up for, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything.”



The ceremony was attended by VIP guests including Benjamin Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (nominated), and Sobeck, various shipmates, family, friends and members of the MSCPAC team.



“Leaders who demonstrate both operational excellence and strong character are needed to propel our Navy forward,” said Sobeck in his remarks. “Our greatest strength is in the in credible pool of talent we attract, and we bear witness to this fact today.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

