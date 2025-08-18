Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Accelerates Long Range Reconnaissance UAS Capability

    Photo By Michelle Miller | Edge Stalker read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The Army recently awarded contracts to AeroVironment and Edge Autonomy to rapidly deliver initial Long-Range Reconnaissance (LRR) systems. The AeroVironment P550 and Edge Autonomy Stalker Block 35X are Group 2 UAS designed to provide Reconnaissance, Surveillance, and Target Acquisition (RSTA) organic to maneuver battalions. Capabilities include an open systems architecture, allowing quick integration of additional capabilities to meet ground commanders' mission requirements, primarily at the Battalion level.

    By working with multiple vendors, the Army continues to foster healthy, continued competition to ensure the Warfighter receives the best solutions quickly. The Army will use these initial LRR systems to establish operator training that remains Military Occupational Skill (MOS) agnostic, enabling any Soldier to operate the platforms and will begin fielding to operational units later this year as part of the Transformation in Contact 2.0 initiative.

    The LRR program directly supports the Secretary of Defense’s July memorandum on "Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance," demonstrating the Army’s commitment to advancing drone technology and operational effectiveness.
    A force-multiplier, LRR UAS will provide maneuver battalion commanders with increased RSTA capability organic to their formation. The Army anticipates additional LRR system selections in the future.

    The Program Executive Office Aviation, through the Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office, equips Soldiers with cutting-edge tools to meet evolving mission demands and ensures the Army maintains tactical superiority on the battlefield.

