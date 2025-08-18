PEO Enterprise awards Army-wide ELA for automated testing software

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — PEO Enterprise’s Digital Market team has another newly negotiated enterprise license agreement under its belt, which will provide cost savings to Army customers.



On Aug. 1, PEO Enterprise and Army Contracting Command – Rock Island awarded an enterprise license agreement (ELA) to Tricentis, which covers licenses, implementation services, training and support for Army organizations currently using Tricentis’ automated test suite of capabilities.



Under the ELA, Army customers can rapidly and efficiently acquire Tricentis licenses with previously negotiated rates that reflect the Army’s purchasing power and economies of scale. Digital Market’s Software ELA team is meeting with other Army organizations interested in leveraging the agreement.



Leaders from PEO Enterprise have described automated testing as “standard in industry” and are committed to ensuring that all its internal program testing is automated by 2026. PEO Enterprise uses Tricentis tools to test vulnerabilities, system configurations and system load within its enterprise resource planning programs to ensure they meet all functional requirements. The tools are also used for regression analysis and compliance purposes.



One key differentiator of the Tricentis solution is its no-code automation, which allows testers to create scripts without coding expertise. Leveraging commercial software products that are low code/no code is another PEO Enterprise priority.



Information on the Tricentis ELA is available on the IT e-mart, which eventually will transform into the Digital Marketplace: https://chess.army.mil/Content/SoftwareProcurement#elaSection

Date Taken: 08.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.21.2025