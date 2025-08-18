Minihan legacy cemented at Herk Nation Legacy Monument

Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | Daniel Gray, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council president, presents an award...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Saisha Cornett | Daniel Gray, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council president, presents an award to Gen. Mike Minihan, U.S. Air Force retired, during the unveiling of the recipient of the Herk Nation Legacy Award at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 5, 2025. Minihan served as an aircraft commander in the 61st Airlift Squadron from 1991 to 1994 and later returned to command the 19th AW from 2010 to 2012. He went on to lead Air Mobility Command from 2021 to 2024, but his connection to Little Rock remained deeply personal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Team Little Rock gathered to honor retired Gen. Mike “Mini” Minihan as the second recipient of the Herk Nation Legacy Award in Heritage Park at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, May 5, 2025.



The Herk Nation Legacy Award and Monument were established in 2024 to recognize and preserve the stories of former Herk Nation members who rose to the highest levels of public service, either in uniform or civilian life.



The monument stands as a physical testament to the impact of leaders like Minihan, whose influence has left a mark on Herk Nation and still resonates across the mobility enterprise.



“There is no other modern Air Force leader who has had a greater impact on Herk Nation,” Col. Marty Smith, 314th Airlift Wing commander said. “Herk Nation is more ready, more lethal, and more unified because of champions like you. You inspire us.”



Minihan served as an aircraft commander in the 61st Airlift Squadron from 1991 to 1994 and later returned to command the 19th AW from 2010 to 2012. He went on to lead Air Mobility Command from 2021 to 2024, but his connection to Little Rock remained deeply personal.



The morning began with remarks from Daniel Gray, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council president, who presented the award on behalf of the community.



“Jacksonville, as the host city, has a tremendous responsibility, and time and time again, we’ve answered the call,” Gray said. “It’s our responsibility to honor [Team Little Rock Airmen], to serve you by being great neighbors and great hosts during your stay here.”



The ceremony, attended by Airmen, civic leaders and distinguished guests, featured a C-130 Hercules flyover from all four mission partners at Little Rock AFB, and musical accompaniment by the Band of Mid-America, reflecting the total force unity and heritage Minihan championed throughout his career.



Following the flyover, a series of leaders reflected on Minihan’s enduring contributions to the Air Force and the community that shaped him; highlighting not only his strategic vision, but the personal connections that define his legacy.



“Your vision, and now your legacy, inspires the concept of Total Force Integration — one in which few, if any, installations have realized more than Little Rock Air Force Base,” Smith said.



Col. Denny Davies, 19th AW and installation commander, expanded on that legacy, tying Minihan’s service to the enduring spirit of the C-130 mission and the Airmen who carry it out.



“The mighty C-130 Hercules has played a pivotal role in every major conflict from Vietnam to the war on terror; worldwide disaster relief efforts, and scientific and weather research,” Davies said. “The Herk Nation Legacy Monument pays homage to the operators, maintainers, and supporters who have made this mission possible every single day. We owe our success to their dedication, bravery, and sacrifice.



“General Minihan led the Airmen of AMC to new heights,” he added. “But if you asked him what makes Herk Nation’s heart beat he would tell you, without hesitation, it’s the Airmen.”



During the ceremony, Minihan reflected on his 34-year career — nearly to the day since arriving at Little Rock AFB from pilot training — and the personal milestones his family experienced during his time at the base.



“This place isn’t just where my career began, it’s where my life was shaped,” Minihan said. “I was cured of cancer here as a lieutenant. My kids were educated here. This airplane, and this mission, shaped every part of my life. What a privilege. What a gift this place has given my entire family — and still does.”



Minihan went on to further describe the C-130 as more than a machine, but as a symbol of reliability and purpose.



“The C-130 isn’t just metal and rivets, it’s a promise to show up every time, no matter what,” he said. “She’s flown into firestorms, delivered warriors and angels home, brought hope where no one else could.”



He closed by turning the spotlight back on those who wear the uniform today and those who built Herk Nation before him.



“This induction isn't about my name on a wall or any name on a wall, it’s about the thousands of names behind it,” Minihan said. “It’s about the warriors who never made it home, the crews who still fly tonight and the incredible Airmen who keep this mission alive.”