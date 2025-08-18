Munson Army Health Center's Patient & Family Partnership Council Shapes Improvements in Care

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center hosted its quarterly Patient and Family Partnership Council...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center hosted its quarterly Patient and Family Partnership Council Aug. 15, welcoming back returning members and introducing new voices to the team. The PFPC serves as a forum where TRICARE beneficiaries who use Munson partner directly with health center leaders to share feedback, exchange ideas, and shape improvements in care delivery. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas. – After a busy summer surge that saw hundreds of military families depart and arrive at Fort Leavenworth, Munson Army Health Center hosted its quarterly Patient and Family Partnership Council Aug. 15, welcoming back returning members and introducing new voices to the team.



The Munson PFPC is still welcoming more volunteers to strengthen the program.



“The PFPC serves as a forum where TRICARE beneficiaries who use Munson partner directly with health center leaders to share feedback, exchange ideas, and shape improvements in care delivery,” said Tim Stevens, Munson’s chief of Quality and Safety, and PFPC council director. “By combining the insight of experienced council members with the perspectives of newcomers, the group strengthens its ability to represent the diverse needs of the Fort Leavenworth community.”



During the meeting, council members reviewed upcoming initiatives, discussed opportunities to enhance the beneficiary experience, and offered feedback on patient services, including:



School and Sports Physicals: This summer, Munson provided more than 1,200 school and sports physicals for military families.



After Hours Clinic: While overall access to care remains good, recent provider and support staff vacancies limit proposed in-person after-hours primary care at this time. The council discussed leveraging virtual and in-person urgent care TRICARE options to supplement after hours services.



Pharmacy: A council member asked if the pharmacy could provide a printed medication guide rather than a QR code. To reduce paper waste, the pharmacy prints prescription information but uses a QR code on the bottle for the manufacturer’s information. Printed copies are available upon request. To save time, request printed information when activating the prescription at the window, through Q-Anywhere, or the call center.



24-hour ScriptCenter access is delayed because interior lobby doors lack after-hours security. A $25,000 renovation is needed to upgrade the hardware, comply with fire and building codes, and allow 24/7 access, shared Stevens.



Leaders emphasized that collaboration with patients is vital to ensuring Munson provides safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.



The council also nominated Ms. Erin Avera to serve as co-chair, representing the patient perspective.



“Bringing together returning and new council members creates a strong foundation for open dialogue,” said Stevens. “Their perspectives guide us as we continue to build trust and improve care for our community.”



The PFPC meets regularly throughout the year and remains an important bridge between patients, families, and the health center team. Service members, retirees, and their family members interested in joining can contact the patient advocate at usarmy.leavenworth.medcom-mahc.mbx.patient-advocate@health.mil