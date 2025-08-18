Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC) marks first enlisted member participation

Courtesy Photo | The most recent Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC) cohort that graduated...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The most recent Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC) cohort that graduated earlier this year marked the first time that enlisted service members were able to participate in the program. ATAC was established in mid-2016 by Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) commanders to develop and retain elite junior military and civilian acquisition professionals and to grow future senior acquisition leaders. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The most recent Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps (ATAC) cohort that graduated earlier this year marked the first time that enlisted service members were able to participate in the program.



ATAC was established in mid-2016 by Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) commanders to develop and retain elite junior military and civilian acquisition professionals and to grow future senior acquisition leaders.



“I volunteered for this opportunity because I wanted to deepen my understanding of the acquisition process - especially as I am new to my sustainment role within the Human Systems Division, Aircrew Performance Branch,” said Tech. Sgt. Steven Wineman, AFLCMC aircrew flight equipment (AFE) requirements manager. “As an AFE subject matter expert, I serve as a key liaison between our career field and industry. It’s a unique responsibility shared by only a select group of NCOs and SNCOs in the field, and it’s essential that I fully grasp both sides’ needs and priorities so AFE professionals can support our mission worldwide.”



Human Systems is part of AFLCMC’s Combat Readiness directorate.



For Wineman, one of his biggest takeaways from the ATAC experience was a deeper appreciation for servant leadership.



“I’ve learned how to better understand and lead diverse teams while building relationships to accomplish shared goals,” Wineman said. “The ATAC program, in particular, fosters an environment where a team can unite around a mission, align efforts, and produce impactful results.”



This cohort was opened to enlisted members after AFLCMC Command Chief Master Sergeant Timothy Wieser recognized the value ATAC can offer enlisted members and the perspectives these Airmen may bring to the table.



“While the cohort is designed to be diverse, it had been missing a crucial element: enlisted representation,” Wineman added. “We are the ones on the flightline, inspecting equipment, analyzing intelligence, ensuring medical readiness, and more. As the backbone of the Department of the Air Force and technical experts in our fields, enlisted members bring a unique and essential perspective.”



During this 12-to-14 week program, a multifunctional team of eight to 10 members (with less than 10 years of experience) integrate perspectives from government, industry, and academia to analyze a PEO-level problem and present actionable recommendations to senior leaders.



“We’re working on a strategic challenge posed from the AFLCMC Fighters and Advanced Aircraft directorate about how the Air Force can create a software marketplace from which war fighters can deploy novel capabilities into embedded weapons systems,” explains Emily Farley, AFLCMC Training directorate acquisition program manager. “This concept is inspired by platforms like the Apple and Android App stores and supports the shift toward software-defined, hardware-enabled open architectures.”



“The team worked closely with Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Senior Materiel Leader Col. John Dayton’s team to understand the nuances of open weapon platforms and government reference architectures,” said Farley. “Through technical and strategic analysis, we refined the problem statement multiple times to focus on what steps the Department of the Air Force must take to establish a marketplace that supports both rapid deployment and industry-government collaboration.”



The ATAC-18 team explored multiple avenues to find an innovative solution.



“We explored options like the technological feasibility of integrating open software architectures into current systems or how ‘software skills’ [modular apps] could be ported across different weapons systems,” Farley added.



Wineman and Farley both enthusiastically encourage others to apply for the next program cohort.



“You won’t regret it. This is a truly incredible experience that offers both professional growth and personal fulfillment,” Farley said. “Rich Tillman and Hillary Tebo, the ATAC coaches, are not only exceptional mentors, but genuinely inspiring individuals who bring out the best in everyone involved.”



Members of ATAC-18 include:



Tech. Sgt. Steven Wineman

Emily Farley

Capt. Ross Nelson

Robert Skeehan

Chase Darlington

Adam Schliffke

Capt. Benjamin Blessing