First Army-owned UAS Distribution Center opens at LEAD

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250820-A-BS696-2039 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Col. Caleb Lewis (1st left of pelican...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 250820-A-BS696-2039 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – Col. Caleb Lewis (1st left of pelican case), Letterkenny Army Depot commander, and members of the LEAD command team, stand with Mike Pollut (1st right of pelican case), Unmanned Aircraft Systems Logistics Division chief, Dave Carter, UAS Sustainment director, and Ben White, UAS Product Support manager, after the opening ceremony at LEAD on Aug. 20. For the first time in U.S. Army history, the first Army-owned supply, storage, and distribution operations center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems opened on an organic industrial base. (U.S. Army photo/Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. – For the first time in U.S. Army history, the first Army-owned supply, storage, and distribution operations center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems opened on an organic industrial base during a launch ceremony conducted at Letterkenny Army Depot on Aug. 20.



“Today, I am excited to share how the strategic partnership between the UAS Project Office and LEAD is revolutionizing the way we support our warfighters,” said Mike Pollut, UAS Logistics Division chief. “This partnership aligns perfectly with the Secretary of Defense’s guidance on unleashing U.S. military drone dominance and positions us to lead the charge in ensuring our warfighters are equipped to fight and win decisively.”



The purpose of the UAS fulfillment center at LEAD is to leverage standard Army systems, eliminate unsecured third-party software, and use modern technology to provide full visibility and comprehensive freight management.



The strategic outcome focuses on providing warfighters with a fast and reliable supply chain while giving leadership 100% auditable accountability.



Col. Caleb Lewis, LEAD commander, spoke to the years’ worth of work that went into making this center a reality.



“As we usher in this new distribution operations center, we, in addition, will build upon our strategic partnerships with UAS,” said Lewis. “We will work together to afford the customer, our warfighters, holistic control of their UAS logistical requirements by truncating the supply chain to deliver reliable, relevant, and real-time material from the strategic support area to the tactical forward edge.”



Pollut spoke of the key benefits of the partnership.



“These benefits include standard Army supply chain integration, efficient supply chain distribution, and enhanced security and cost savings,” said Pollut. “This partnership also integrates seamlessly with the UAS marketplace, our strategy to scale the industrial base and accelerate production deliveries, while empowering warfighters with freedom of choice to meet mission needs.”



Pollut explained the three benefits further in depth.



He stated that the standard Army supply chain integration will help gain full visibility and audibility of inventory at the enterprise and tactical levels.



The efficient supply chain distribution will allow for quick and reliable freight shipping, ensuring warfighters receive what they need, even at the last tactical minute.



Finally, the enhanced security and cost savings include leveraging LEAD’s capabilities to create a sustainable and secure supply chain.



“This new center is a bold step forward, and I am confident that it will deliver lasting benefits for our U.S. Army and our warfighters,” said Pollut. “Together, we are shaping the future of UAS logistics and ensuring that our warfighters always have the advantage.”