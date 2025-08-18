NIOC Pensacola Sets Gold Standard for Reserve Integration

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Pensacola recently completed a successful mobilization exercise with a Navy Reserve Cyber Protection Team (CPT), demonstrating the Navy's commitment to integrating Reserve expertise into critical cyber operations. Conducted over two 2-week periods between June and August 2025, the exercise brought together Sailors from across the Navy Reserve Information Warfare (IW) Community to Pensacola to enhance their team's readiness and seamlessly incorporate them into the command's Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) mission. The exercise provided valuable training and opportunities for real-world application of their skills, further solidifying the essential role of Reserve Cyber Protection Teams in defending Navy networks and contributing to national security. The insights gained from this exercise will serve as a valuable model for other Navy commands seeking to optimize the integration of Reserve cyber capabilities.



“NIOC Pensacola's commitment to seamless integration with our Navy Reserve teammates was on full display during a recent exercise. The exercise highlighted the command's dedication to providing effective mobilization support for reserve IW professionals, ensuring they are ready to contribute their specialized skills to the Navy's mission. Our goal is to be the Navy's model for seamlessly integrating Reserve talent into the information warfare fight. When I cannot tell who is active or who is reserve, that is a sign that we are doing it right," said Cmdr. Donald Moaratty, commanding officer, NIOC Pensacola. "This successful exercise demonstrates the effectiveness of our processes, training, and collaborative teamwork in bringing Reserve expertise to bear, ultimately strengthening the Navy's operational capabilities, warfighter readiness, and contributing to national security."



NIOC Pensacola continues to set the benchmark for reserve integration, driven by its commitment to being the gold standard for mobilizing and employing IW reserve forces. The 2025 mobilization exercise highlighted the unit’s deliberate approach to streamline administrative processes which allowed reserve Sailors to integrate, contribute, and train from day one. This coordinated and intentional focus permitted the reserve forces to achieve advanced qualifications, receive relevant training, and embed into daily operations alongside their active-duty counterparts throughout the entire exercise, with little to no time devoted to administrative overhead.



“These two weeks offered the opportunity to execute a laser-focused training period that enabled us to reinforce the partnerships we’ve built among the Pensacola cyber warfare enterprise, further highlighting how Pensacola has become the Navy’s cyber center of excellence,” said Cmdr. Dan Avondoglio, commanding officer of Navy Reserve CPT Pensacola.



The commitment to building strong partnerships and meaningful training experiences was echoed at the deck plate level. Cyber Warfare Technician Second Class Charlene Smith stated, “As a career reservist, the idea that I may be called on to step in and work side-by-side with my active-duty counterparts has often felt like a daunting task. This exercise provided more than the opportunity to work with my active-duty teammates; it built my confidence to answer our Nation’s call alongside my fellow Information Warfare shipmates.”



The 2025 mobilization exercise also included advanced technical training at the Center for Operational Assessments and Specialized Training (COAST) facility, also located in Pensacola. The Navy Information Warfare Development Center’s (NIWDC) Cyber Qualification Training Team (CQTT) at COAST provided more than 30 hours of training to Navy Reserve Sailors on topics covering network security monitoring, cyber threat intelligence, mission planning, and tactical communications.



Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, the NIWDC Regional Site Lead for CQTT Florida, stated, “Hosting the Navy Reserve Cyber Protection Team at COAST was a great opportunity. Our Reserve partners deserve the same high-caliber training as their active-duty counterparts. By delivering credible, mission-focused training here at COAST, we ensure our Reserve forces are ready when our nation calls. We look forward to supporting and strengthening our critical partnership.”



As the Navy confronts increasingly complex cyber threats, NIOC Pensacola strives to be the Navy’s DCO center of excellence and is committed to ensuring military reserve forces remain a ready and indispensable part of the next conflict.



For more information on NIOC Pensacola, visit the public webpage at https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/nioc-pensacola/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIOCPensacola.

