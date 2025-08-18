NAVWAR Executive Director Speaks at AFCEA Scholarship Ceremony

Photo By Lily Chen | 250812-N-SV022-3424 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 12, 2025) From left to right, John Pope, executive...... read more read more Photo By Lily Chen | 250812-N-SV022-3424 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 12, 2025) From left to right, John Pope, executive director of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR); Terry McKearney, executive vice president of the education committee at AFCEA San Diego; Sophia Tang, recipient of the Buck Bragunier Outstanding Leadership award; Matt Beekman, chapter president of AFCEA San Diego; and David Grundies, former president and chairman of the AFCEA San Diego board. Eleven high school students were recognized for their academic excellence and leadership at the 2025 AFCEA San Diego Scholarship Awards Ceremony Aug. 12. Since 1993, AFCEA San Diego has awarded over half a million dollars to local students to pursue college degrees in science, technology, engineering and math. (U.S. Navy photo by Lily Chen) see less | View Image Page

John Pope, executive director of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), provided opening remarks at the AFCEA San Diego Chapter 2025 Scholarship Awards Ceremony Aug. 12. Held at the University Club in downtown San Diego, the event recognized 11 local high school students who will be pursuing science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees at college.



Established in 1946, AFCEA International is a nonprofit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia, focusing on cyber, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence to address national and international security challenges. The San Diego chapter regularly hosts events that promote opportunities for collaboration and support the local community through scholarships.



Since 1993, AFCEA San Diego has awarded over half a million dollars to local students to fulfill their dreams of a college education. With a specific focus on STEM, AFCEA hopes to foster the next generation of scientists and engineers to make their mark on the world.



The featured keynote speaker was Matthew Dominick, commander of SpaceX Crew-8 and previous AFCEA San Diego scholarship awardee. A U.S. Navy test pilot and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut, he recently returned from his first spaceflight to the International Space Station (ISS). Leaving March 3, 2024, he and his crew spent a total of 235 days in space before coming back Oct. 23, 2024.



“We need the next generation of thinkers, builders, coders and problem-solvers,” said Pope during his opening speech. “The future of national security and innovation depends on people like you. You may not realize it yet, but the path you’re on can lead to real impact, not just for yourself, but for your community, your country and the challenges we’ll face in the future. So, congratulations again on this great accomplishment!”



With its own STEM outreach program, NAVWAR supports their community in the San Diego region and beyond. Many employees mentor teams that compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) program, a global nonprofit organization that hosts robotics competitions for all ages and skill levels. By providing their expertise and guidance, the NAVWAR workforce can help participants learn key skills like collaboration, problem-solving and sportsmanship. NAVWAR’s STEM outreach program offers numerous ways to get involved, from workshops on how to apply for Navy grants to building game boards during lunch breaks.



NAVWAR is a key participant in Navy STEM programs for college students or recent graduates. Through a wide variety of internships or scholarships, the Navy provides hands-on opportunities for students to work at a Navy laboratory to gain research experience or in exchange for pursuing advanced degrees at no cost.



By continuing to support the next generation of scientists and engineers through its robust STEM outreach opportunities, NAVWAR is investing in the future. Thanks to its partnerships with organizations like AFCEA International, it is fostering collaboration with industry and academia to continue driving innovation forward.



“On behalf of NAVWAR and the Navy, thank you for your passion, your hard work and your bright future,” said Pope. “We hope to see you out in the world, maybe even at NAVWAR someday, using your talent to lead the way forward!”



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.