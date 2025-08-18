Lummer signs on as Adjutant General chief

Col. R. Arron Lummer became the 23rd chief of the Adjutant General Corps and the 37th commandant of the AG School during a ceremony held Aug. 19 in the Soldier Support Institute auditorium.



Lummer assumed the titles after receiving the AG School colors from Col. Jason Edwards, SSI commander during the ceremony. Edwards received the colors from Col. Chesley Thigpen before passing them to Lummer.



The ceremony is simple and full of tradition. The passing of the colors is the key to a change of commandant ceremony as the banner served as a rallying point during war time. When Edwards passed the colors it represented the school never being without a leader.



Edwards praised Thigpen’s efforts over the past few years including leading a team to develop a new military occupational specialty for recruiters. The process normally takes 5 years – Thigpen got it done in one.



Thigpen is leaving to become the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson’s deputy commanding officer.



The transition was seamless between the two leaders, Edwards said. “What you see on both sides of the aisle here today is humble.”



“You’re humble leaders focused on the mission, focused on the training, and focused on Soldiers,” he added. “So, thank you for making this a seamless transition.”



Lummer comes to Fort Jackson from Korea where he was the Assistant Chief of Staff, G1, for Eighth Army.



“I think most will find Arron to be the right Soldier to lead the branch into the future,” Edwards said. “The AG School and its amazing personnel are ready for you.”



Lummer said he is proud to be chosen for the position.



“I’m immensely proud to be on this team,” he said to the AG Soldiers present at the ceremony. “These are tough, exciting times, and we have a lot of work to do, and I absolutely believe that there’s virtue in action – so let us get to it.



“Number 37 is on the net, sir.”

