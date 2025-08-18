Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lummer signs on as Adjutant General chief

    250819-A-ZN169-1066

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Col. Chesley Thigpen, former commandant of the Adjutant General School, speaks to Col....... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Col. R. Arron Lummer became the 23rd chief of the Adjutant General Corps and the 37th commandant of the AG School during a ceremony held Aug. 19 in the Soldier Support Institute auditorium.

    Lummer assumed the titles after receiving the AG School colors from Col. Jason Edwards, SSI commander during the ceremony. Edwards received the colors from Col. Chesley Thigpen before passing them to Lummer.

    The ceremony is simple and full of tradition. The passing of the colors is the key to a change of commandant ceremony as the banner served as a rallying point during war time. When Edwards passed the colors it represented the school never being without a leader.

    Edwards praised Thigpen’s efforts over the past few years including leading a team to develop a new military occupational specialty for recruiters. The process normally takes 5 years – Thigpen got it done in one.

    Thigpen is leaving to become the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson’s deputy commanding officer.

    The transition was seamless between the two leaders, Edwards said. “What you see on both sides of the aisle here today is humble.”

    “You’re humble leaders focused on the mission, focused on the training, and focused on Soldiers,” he added. “So, thank you for making this a seamless transition.”

    Lummer comes to Fort Jackson from Korea where he was the Assistant Chief of Staff, G1, for Eighth Army.

    “I think most will find Arron to be the right Soldier to lead the branch into the future,” Edwards said. “The AG School and its amazing personnel are ready for you.”

    Lummer said he is proud to be chosen for the position.

    “I’m immensely proud to be on this team,” he said to the AG Soldiers present at the ceremony. “These are tough, exciting times, and we have a lot of work to do, and I absolutely believe that there’s virtue in action – so let us get to it.

    “Number 37 is on the net, sir.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 13:07
    Story ID: 546148
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lummer signs on as Adjutant General chief, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    250819-A-ZN169-1074
    250819-A-ZN169-1044
    250819-A-ZN169-1032
    250819-A-ZN169-1004
    250819-A-ZN169-1045
    250819-A-ZN169-1070
    250819-A-ZN169-1066

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Soldier Support Institute
    Adjutant General Corps
    Fort Jackson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download